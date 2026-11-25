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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ya-Sin Ayah 48
Ya-Sin
48
36:48
ويقولون متى هاذا الوعد ان كنتم صادقين ٤٨
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَىٰ هَـٰذَا ٱلْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـٰدِقِينَ ٤٨
وَيَقُولُونَ
ﲓ
مَتَىٰ
ﲔ
هَٰذَا
ﲕ
ٱلۡوَعۡدُ
ﲖ
إِن
ﲗ
كُنتُمۡ
ﲘ
صَٰدِقِينَ
ﲙ
٤٨
ﲚ
And they ask ˹the believers˺, “When will this threat come to pass, if what you say is true?”
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