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Ya-Sin
44
36:44
الا رحمة منا ومتاعا الى حين ٤٤
إِلَّا رَحْمَةًۭ مِّنَّا وَمَتَـٰعًا إِلَىٰ حِينٍۢ ٤٤
إِلَّا
رَحۡمَةٗ
مِّنَّا
وَمَتَٰعًا
إِلَىٰ
حِينٖ
٤٤
except by mercy from Us, allowing them enjoyment for a ˹little˺ while.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Kaynat Sarwar
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6 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 36:44, 43:12-14
SubhanAllah. This ayah says that it is Him who enabled all forms of travelling, the traveler can easily die, he is especially vulnerable.
We all know how many people die in car accidents, aeroplane crashes etc.
Whenever we survive unscathed from travel, it is from the mercy of Allah, and it is a temporary gift from Him to enjoy our life till a certain time.
It is the default state of a mode of travel to sink/crash, it is the mercy of Allah that ...
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16
2
Sirotum Daud
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27 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 31:31-32, 36:41-44, 36:35-37
Whenever we're taught a new concept in school, we're often given examples to practice on. Different examples that ultimately follow the same concept we learnt. Similarly, though we'd like to say we know love, we also acknowledge that the love we express towards a partner is different from the love we express towards our children, which can also be different from the love we express towards our parents.
The land, the sky, the sea... they're diffe...
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12
1
Hammad Fahim
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33 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
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4
3
Hammad Fahim
Follow
43 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
See more
9
2
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