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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ya-Sin Ayah 43
Ya-Sin
43
36:43
وان نشا نغرقهم فلا صريخ لهم ولا هم ينقذون ٤٣
وَإِن نَّشَأْ نُغْرِقْهُمْ فَلَا صَرِيخَ لَهُمْ وَلَا هُمْ يُنقَذُونَ ٤٣
وَإِن
ﱑ
نَّشَأۡ
ﱒ
نُغۡرِقۡهُمۡ
ﱓ
فَلَا
ﱔ
صَرِيخَ
ﱕ
لَهُمۡ
ﱖ
وَلَا
ﱗ
هُمۡ
ﱘ
يُنقَذُونَ
ﱙ
٤٣
ﱚ
If We willed, We could drown them: then no one would respond to their cries, nor would they be rescued—
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