Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ya-Sin Ayah 40
Ya-Sin
40
36:40
لا الشمس ينبغي لها ان تدرك القمر ولا الليل سابق النهار وكل في فلك يسبحون ٤٠
لَا ٱلشَّمْسُ يَنۢبَغِى لَهَآ أَن تُدْرِكَ ٱلْقَمَرَ وَلَا ٱلَّيْلُ سَابِقُ ٱلنَّهَارِ ۚ وَكُلٌّۭ فِى فَلَكٍۢ يَسْبَحُونَ ٤٠
لَا
ﳃ
ٱلشَّمۡسُ
ﳄ
يَنۢبَغِي
ﳅ
لَهَآ
ﳆ
أَن
ﳇ
تُدۡرِكَ
ﳈ
ٱلۡقَمَرَ
ﳉ
وَلَا
ﳊ
ٱلَّيۡلُ
ﳋ
سَابِقُ
ﳌ
ٱلنَّهَارِۚ
ﳍﳎ
وَكُلّٞ
ﳏ
فِي
ﳐ
فَلَكٖ
ﳑ
يَسۡبَحُونَ
ﳒ
٤٠
ﳓ
It is not for the sun to catch up with the moon,
1
nor does the night outrun the day. Each is travelling in an orbit of their own.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.