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Ya-Sin
3
36:3
انك لمن المرسلين ٣
إِنَّكَ لَمِنَ ٱلْمُرْسَلِينَ ٣
إِنَّكَ
لَمِنَ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلِينَ
٣
You ˹O Prophet˺ are truly one of the messengers
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Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Yasir Fayaz
Follow
4 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 36:3
Islam is not for one personality; there are silent people, introverted people, extroverted people, Islam is open to all.
3
0
Hammad Fahim
Follow
33 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
See more
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Follow
34 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
See more
7
5
Salihu Abba
Follow
35 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 36:2-6, 18:110
When we pause and truly contemplate the opening verses of Sūrah Yā-Sīn—particularly Qur’ān 36:2–6—we find a divine artistry that many hearts pass by without noticing. “By the Wise Qur’an” is not merely an oath; it is a challenge and an affirmation. Allah is inviting the audience to acknowledge, with their own eyes and intellect, that this revelation carries an embedded wisdom far beyond human construct.
Once this is established, Qur’ān 18:110 be...
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15
0
Hammad Fahim
Follow
39 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 36:1-10
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (BST)/ 25th October 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5...
See more
4
1
Hammad Fahim
Follow
43 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
See more
9
2
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