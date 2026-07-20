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Ya-Sin
28
36:28
۞ وما انزلنا على قومه من بعده من جند من السماء وما كنا منزلين ٢٨
۞ وَمَآ أَنزَلْنَا عَلَىٰ قَوْمِهِۦ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ مِن جُندٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ وَمَا كُنَّا مُنزِلِينَ ٢٨
۞ وَمَآ
أَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
قَوۡمِهِۦ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
مِن
جُندٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَمَا
كُنَّا
مُنزِلِينَ
٢٨
We did not send any soldiers from the heavens against his people after his death, nor did We need to.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Hammad Fahim
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33 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
See more
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Follow
43 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
See more
9
2
Yousef Junior
Follow
6 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 36:28-29
Subhanallah
Just a reminder that truly things do not need to happen within our expectations of truth.
What I mean by this word soup is that a person will reject that all of these people suddenly were dead. They need a huge tidal wave, or a rampant disease. They cannot process that Allah can simply decide for someone to die and that is all.
Be, and it is.
7
0
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