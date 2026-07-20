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Ya-Sin
23
36:23
ااتخذ من دونه الهة ان يردن الرحمان بضر لا تغن عني شفاعتهم شييا ولا ينقذون ٢٣
ءَأَتَّخِذُ مِن دُونِهِۦٓ ءَالِهَةً إِن يُرِدْنِ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ بِضُرٍّۢ لَّا تُغْنِ عَنِّى شَفَـٰعَتُهُمْ شَيْـًۭٔا وَلَا يُنقِذُونِ ٢٣
ءَأَتَّخِذُ
مِن
دُونِهِۦٓ
ءَالِهَةً
إِن
يُرِدۡنِ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
بِضُرّٖ
لَّا
تُغۡنِ
عَنِّي
شَفَٰعَتُهُمۡ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَلَا
يُنقِذُونِ
٢٣
How could I take besides Him other gods whose intercession would not be of any benefit to me, nor could they save me if the Most Compassionate intended to harm me?
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Hammad Fahim
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33 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
See more
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Follow
43 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
See more
9
2
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