The Abode of Those Who deny the Hour is Hell-Fire Allah describes the state of the wretched who disbelieved in the meeting with Allah on the Day of Resurrection and did not look forward to it, who were well-pleased with the life of this world and at rest in it. Al-Hasan said: "They adorned it and praised it until they were well pleased with it. Whereas they were heedless of Allah's signs in the universe, they did not contemplate them. They were also heedless of Allah's Laws, for they didn't abide by them. Their abode on the Day of Return is Fire, a reward for what they have earned in their worldly life from among their sins and crimes. That is beside their disbelief in Allah, His Messenger and the Last Day."