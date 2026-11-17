Allah is the Creator Who arranges the Affairs of the Universe Allah tells us that He is the Lord of the entire existence. He tells us that He created the heavens and the earth in six days. It was said: "Like these days (meaning our worldly days)." It was also said: "Every day is like a thousand years of what we reckon." Later, this will be discussed further. ثُمَّ اسْتَوَى عَلَى الْعَرْشِ (and then rose over (Istawa) the Throne.)" The Throne is the greatest of the creatures and is like a ceiling for them. Allah's statement: يُدَبِّرُ الاٌّمْرَ (arranging the affair of all things.) means that He controls the affairs of the creatures. لاَ يَعْزُبُ عَنْهُ مِثْقَالُ ذَرَّةٍ فِى السَّمَوَتِ وَلاَ فِى الاٌّرْضِ (Not even the weight of a speck of dust escapes His Knowledge in the heavens or in the earth.) (34:3) No affair distract' Him from other affairs. No matter troubles Him. The persistent requests of His creatures do not annoy Him. He governs big things as He governs small things everywhere, on the mountains, in the oceans, in populated areas, or in wastelands. وَمَا مِن دَآبَّةٍ فِي الاٌّرْضِ إِلاَّ عَلَى اللَّهِ رِزْقُهَا (And no moving creature is there on earth but its provision is due from Allah.) (11:6) وَمَا تَسْقُطُ مِن وَرَقَةٍ إِلاَّ يَعْلَمُهَا وَلاَ حَبَّةٍ فِى ظُلُمَتِ الاٌّرْضِ وَلاَ رَطْبٍ وَلاَ يَابِسٍ إِلاَّ فِى كِتَبٍ مُّبِينٍ (Not a leaf falls, but He knows it. There is not a grain in the darkness of the earth nor anything fresh or dry, but is written in a Clear Record.) (6:59) Ad-Darawardi narrated from Sa`d bin Ishaq bin Ka`b bin `Ujrah that he said: "When this Ayah was revealed, إِنَّ رَبَّكُمُ اللَّهُ الَّذِى خَلَقَ السَمَوَتِ وَالاٌّرْضَ (Surely, your Lord is Allah Who created the heavens and the earth) they met a great caravan whom they thought should be Arabs. They said to them: `Who are you' They replied: `We are Jinns. We left Al-Madinah because of this Ayah."' This was recorded by Ibn Abi Hatim. Allah said: مَا مِن شَفِيعٍ إِلاَّ مِن بَعْدِ إِذْنِهِ (No intercessor (can plead with Him) except after He permits.) This is similar to what is in the following Ayat: مَن ذَا الَّذِى يَشْفَعُ عِندَهُ إِلاَّ بِإِذْنِهِ (Who is he that can intercede with Him except with His permission) (2:255) and, وَكَمْ مِّن مَّلَكٍ فِى السَّمَوَتِ لاَ تُغْنِى شَفَعَتُهُمْ شَيْئاً إِلاَّ مِن بَعْدِ أَن يَأْذَنَ اللَّهُ لِمَن يَشَآءُ وَيَرْضَى (And there are many angels in the heavens, whose intercession will avail nothing except after Allah has given leave for whom He wills and is pleased with.)(53:26), and; وَلاَ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَعَةُ عِندَهُ إِلاَّ لِمَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ (Intercession with Him profits not except for him whom He permits. )(34:23). Allah then said: ذلِكُمُ اللَّهُ رَبُّكُمْ فَاعْبُدُوهُ أَفَلاَ تَذَكَّرُونَ (That is Allah, your Lord; so worship Him (alone). Then, will you not remember) meaning worship Him alone with no partners. أَفَلاَ تَذَكَّرُونَ (Then will you not remember) meaning "O idolators, you worship gods with Allah while you know that He alone is the Creator," as He said: وَلَئِن سَأَلْتَهُم مَّنْ خَلَقَهُمْ لَيَقُولُنَّ اللَّهُ (And if you ask them who created them, they will surely say: "Allah.")(43:87), قُلْ مَن رَّبُّ السَّمَوَتِ السَّبْعِ وَرَبُّ الْعَرْشِ الْعَظِيمِ سَيَقُولُونَ لِلَّهِ قُلْ أَفَلاَ تَتَّقُونَ ("Say: "Who is (the) Lord of the seven heavens, and (the) Lord of the Great Throne They will say: "Allah." Say: "Will you not then have Taqwa") (23:86-87), Similar is mentioned in the Ayah before this Ayah and after it.