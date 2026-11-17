In the two verses (27, 28) appearing next, there is a dialogue between the people of Jahannam and the idols or satans who had led them astray. The locale will be the plain of Resurrection. It was said: On that day, We shall gather everyone. Then, to the Mushriks We shall say that, ` you and your gods whom you had associated' with Us in Our divinity stay in your places where you are, so that you can find out the reality of your conviction.' After that, the connection between these people and their so-called gods as it existed in the mortal world will be disconnected. The result will be that their idols will speak up: ` you never worshipped us.' Making Allah their witness, they will say, ` as for us, we were certainly unaware of your worship' - because we have no senses, no movement and no intelligence to understand these matters.