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Ya-Sin
67
36:67
ولو نشاء لمسخناهم على مكانتهم فما استطاعوا مضيا ولا يرجعون ٦٧
وَلَوْ نَشَآءُ لَمَسَخْنَـٰهُمْ عَلَىٰ مَكَانَتِهِمْ فَمَا ٱسْتَطَـٰعُوا۟ مُضِيًّۭا وَلَا يَرْجِعُونَ ٦٧
وَلَوۡ
نَشَآءُ
لَمَسَخۡنَٰهُمۡ
عَلَىٰ
مَكَانَتِهِمۡ
فَمَا
ٱسۡتَطَٰعُواْ
مُضِيّٗا
وَلَا
يَرۡجِعُونَ
٦٧
Và nếu muốn, TA sẽ biến hình dạng của chúng ngay tại chỗ để chúng không thể đi tới cũng không thể lùi lại.
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Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Hammad Fahim
Theo
30 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
Xem tiếp
12
3
A Siddiqui
Theo
4 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 27:19, 36:66-67
These verses remind me of how ungrateful I am. How can I complain about anything?
Had Allah willed, I could have been blinded, struggling to see my way. How could I possibly restore my vision if Allah took it away from me?
'Had We willed, We could have easily blinded their eyes, so they would struggle to find their way. How then could they see?' (36:66)
Had Allah willed, I could have been paralyzed - unable to move back and forth as I wish.
...
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32
6
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