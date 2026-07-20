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Ya-Sin
6
36:6
لتنذر قوما ما انذر اباوهم فهم غافلون ٦
لِتُنذِرَ قَوْمًۭا مَّآ أُنذِرَ ءَابَآؤُهُمْ فَهُمْ غَـٰفِلُونَ ٦
لِتُنذِرَ
قَوۡمٗا
مَّآ
أُنذِرَ
ءَابَآؤُهُمۡ
فَهُمۡ
غَٰفِلُونَ
٦
(Kinh Qur’an được ban xuống cho Ngươi) để Ngươi dùng cảnh báo đến một dân tộc mà tổ tiên của họ trước đó đã không được cảnh báo nên họ xao lãng.
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Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Hammad Fahim
Theo
33 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Xem tiếp
4
3
Sirotum Daud
Theo
34 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:31, 36:5-6, 36:10-11, 36:13
The Qur'an brings forward an example, one that narrates the story of a people from before to whom three messengers were sent,
{ And present to them an example: the people of the city, when the messengers came to it— } (Qur'an, 36:13)
After relaying the story, we're asked,
{ Have they not considered how many generations We destroyed before them—that they to them will not return? } (Qur'an, 36:31)
If you think about it, these verses are the sam...
Xem tiếp
8
2
Hammad Fahim
Theo
34 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Xem tiếp
7
5
Salihu Abba
Theo
35 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:2-6, 18:110
When we pause and truly contemplate the opening verses of Sūrah Yā-Sīn—particularly Qur’ān 36:2–6—we find a divine artistry that many hearts pass by without noticing. “By the Wise Qur’an” is not merely an oath; it is a challenge and an affirmation. Allah is inviting the audience to acknowledge, with their own eyes and intellect, that this revelation carries an embedded wisdom far beyond human construct.
Once this is established, Qur’ān 18:110 be...
Xem tiếp
15
0
Hammad Fahim
Theo
39 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:1-10
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (BST)/ 25th October 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5...
Xem tiếp
4
1
Sirotum Daud
Theo
41 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:5-6, 25:33, 89:27-30
The second to fourth verses of Surah Ya-Seen can be considered as glad tidings to the prophet Muhammad ﷺ that this Qur'an and its wisdom affirms he's on a straight path. By extension, we can say that it also gives glad tidings to those who follow the Qur'an and the messenger who came with it. It's assurance for us, it's patience. With Allah's will, we stand strong through it.
The verses to come after begin to warn, but before doing so, it makes ...
Xem tiếp
8
8
Hammad Fahim
Theo
43 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Xem tiếp
9
2
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