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Ya-Sin
51
36:51
ونفخ في الصور فاذا هم من الاجداث الى ربهم ينسلون ٥١
وَنُفِخَ فِى ٱلصُّورِ فَإِذَا هُم مِّنَ ٱلْأَجْدَاثِ إِلَىٰ رَبِّهِمْ يَنسِلُونَ ٥١
وَنُفِخَ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِ
فَإِذَا
هُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَجۡدَاثِ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّهِمۡ
يَنسِلُونَ
٥١
(Lúc) tiếng Còi (Phục Sinh) được thổi lên thì họ sẽ từ dưới mộ đi ra nhanh chân chạy đến trình diện Thượng Đế của họ.
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Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Rayaan Shafi
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 20:108, 36:51, 36:53, 80:34-36
A few weeks ago, alhamdulillah, it was the nikah or marriage ceremony of my brother (I'm the oldest out of four brothers), which took place at a mosque.
After about an hour later, when most people have arrived at the place - it was a little over a hundred people, I think - the coordinator inside the mosque started to call everyone to gather and assemble in one particular area, so that the marriage introduction and ceremony can begin.
But the ...
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21
9
Hammad Fahim
Theo
30 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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12
3
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