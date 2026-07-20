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Ya-Sin
37
36:37
واية لهم الليل نسلخ منه النهار فاذا هم مظلمون ٣٧
وَءَايَةٌۭ لَّهُمُ ٱلَّيْلُ نَسْلَخُ مِنْهُ ٱلنَّهَارَ فَإِذَا هُم مُّظْلِمُونَ ٣٧
وَءَايَةٞ
لَّهُمُ
ٱلَّيۡلُ
نَسۡلَخُ
مِنۡهُ
ٱلنَّهَارَ
فَإِذَا
هُم
مُّظۡلِمُونَ
٣٧
Có một dấu hiệu (về Allah) dành cho họ (nhân loại) là ban đêm; khi TA rút ban ngày ra khỏi ban đêm thì họ sẽ ở trong bóng tối.
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Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Iraj Marjan
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:37
The night carries a message: to leave darkness behind. Night's shadows don't eclipse the dawn's sun; instead, they yield to divine law, surrendering their darkness as their time expires.
Yet, some individuals remain untouched by this cycle. For them, dawn's arrival brings no respite from darkness; they dwell perpetually in shadows.
These shadows can be the darkness of disbelief and polytheism, refusing to let the sun of faith rise in their hear...
Xem tiếp
15
6
Maryam Nazar
Theo
4 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:37
When we are in sunlight,we dont usually understand the blessing of light.Only when Allah strips off that light from our life,we come to know the real value of that light.
In a way,that darkness is also a blessing which force us to make understand the value of a blessing which we have/had in our life. It is during this phase of darkness that we humans become more remorseful and goes back to Allah and would be grateful to Allah .....
The question w...
Xem tiếp
7
0
Sirotum Daud
Theo
27 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 31:31-32, 36:41-44, 36:35-37
Whenever we're taught a new concept in school, we're often given examples to practice on. Different examples that ultimately follow the same concept we learnt. Similarly, though we'd like to say we know love, we also acknowledge that the love we express towards a partner is different from the love we express towards our children, which can also be different from the love we express towards our parents.
The land, the sky, the sea... they're diffe...
Xem tiếp
12
1
Sirotum Daud
Theo
27 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:37-40
Being presented with a sign of a dead earth being revived by permission of Allah to bring out grains and fruits of varying types, we're then presented with an image of abundance as its description ends,
{ Exalted is He who created all pairs—from what the earth grows and from themselves and from that which they do not know. } (Qur'an, 36:36)
Pairs of everything, from what we know, from among ourselves, and from what we don't know. Immediately af...
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8
0
Hammad Fahim
Theo
33 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Xem tiếp
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Theo
43 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Xem tiếp
9
2
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