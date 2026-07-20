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Ya-Sin
36
36:36
سبحان الذي خلق الازواج كلها مما تنبت الارض ومن انفسهم ومما لا يعلمون ٣٦
سُبْحَـٰنَ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَ ٱلْأَزْوَٰجَ كُلَّهَا مِمَّا تُنۢبِتُ ٱلْأَرْضُ وَمِنْ أَنفُسِهِمْ وَمِمَّا لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٣٦
سُبۡحَٰنَ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
ٱلۡأَزۡوَٰجَ
كُلَّهَا
مِمَّا
تُنۢبِتُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضُ
وَمِنۡ
أَنفُسِهِمۡ
وَمِمَّا
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٣٦
Quang Vinh thay Ngài (Allah)! Đấng đã tạo hóa tất cả (vạn vật) thành từng đôi (âm dương): từ những vật mà đất đai cho mọc ra, từ chính bản thân của họ và từ những vật mà họ không biết.
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Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Rayaan Shafi
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 11:6, 36:36, 16:8
Somewhere in this universe, there is a dark and a mysterious place called the 'deep biosphere.'
And that somewhere is not in outer space or an extraterrestrial planet. Rather, it's a large and yet little known ecosystem that exists below our feet, deep within the earth's surface.
And it contains a vast and unknown number of undiscovered microbial species, an estimated 15 to 23 billion tons spread over about two billion cubic kilometers.
The...
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18
16
Sirotum Daud
Theo
27 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 31:31-32, 36:41-44, 36:35-37
Whenever we're taught a new concept in school, we're often given examples to practice on. Different examples that ultimately follow the same concept we learnt. Similarly, though we'd like to say we know love, we also acknowledge that the love we express towards a partner is different from the love we express towards our children, which can also be different from the love we express towards our parents.
The land, the sky, the sea... they're diffe...
Xem tiếp
12
1
Hammad Fahim
Theo
33 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Xem tiếp
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Theo
43 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Xem tiếp
9
2
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