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Ya-Sin
28
36:28
۞ وما انزلنا على قومه من بعده من جند من السماء وما كنا منزلين ٢٨
۞ وَمَآ أَنزَلْنَا عَلَىٰ قَوْمِهِۦ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ مِن جُندٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ وَمَا كُنَّا مُنزِلِينَ ٢٨
۞ وَمَآ
أَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
قَوۡمِهِۦ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
مِن
جُندٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَمَا
كُنَّا
مُنزِلِينَ
٢٨
Và sau y, TA (Allah) đã không gởi bất cứ đoàn thiên binh nào xuống trừng phạt đám dân của y và TA cũng chẳng cần gởi xuống như thế.
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Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Hammad Fahim
Theo
33 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Xem tiếp
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Theo
43 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Xem tiếp
9
2
Yousef Junior
Theo
6 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:28-29
Subhanallah
Just a reminder that truly things do not need to happen within our expectations of truth.
What I mean by this word soup is that a person will reject that all of these people suddenly were dead. They need a huge tidal wave, or a rampant disease. They cannot process that Allah can simply decide for someone to die and that is all.
Be, and it is.
7
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