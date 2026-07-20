Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Chọn ngôn ngữ
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ya-Sin
18
36:18
قالوا انا تطيرنا بكم لين لم تنتهوا لنرجمنكم وليمسنكم منا عذاب اليم ١٨
قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا تَطَيَّرْنَا بِكُمْ ۖ لَئِن لَّمْ تَنتَهُوا۟ لَنَرْجُمَنَّكُمْ وَلَيَمَسَّنَّكُم مِّنَّا عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌۭ ١٨
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّا
تَطَيَّرۡنَا
بِكُمۡۖ
لَئِن
لَّمۡ
تَنتَهُواْ
لَنَرۡجُمَنَّكُمۡ
وَلَيَمَسَّنَّكُم
مِّنَّا
عَذَابٌ
أَلِيمٞ
١٨
(Đám dân của thị trấn) bảo: “Bọn ta thực sự thấy có điềm xấu từ các ngươi. Nếu các ngươi không chịu dừng lại thì chắc chắn bọn ta sẽ ném đá giết các ngươi, chắc chắn bọn ta sẽ dùng hình phạt đau đớn để xử lý các ngươi.”
Tafsirs
Các lớp
Bài học
Suy ngẫm
Câu trả lời
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Hammad Fahim
Theo
33 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Xem tiếp
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Theo
34 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Xem tiếp
7
5
Hammad Fahim
Theo
43 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Xem tiếp
9
2
Rayaan Shafi
Theo
50 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 7:130-131, 27:47, 36:18-19
I learned about a logical fallacy called the 'post hoc ergo propter hoc' fallacy. The words are Latin and it means 'after this, therefore because of this.' From Google's AI Overview:
'Post hoc ergo propter hoc is a logical fallacy that incorrectly assumes that because one event follows another, the first event must have caused the second. This fallacy, often found in superstition, wrongly equates temporal sequence with causation. For example, b...
Xem tiếp
18
5
tareq abed
Theo
8 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:13-18
Amazing how the hearts can be stamped by Allah swt as a punishment to the point they see what is in their best interest to be evil for them and for what is the worse for their interest to be good for them. They told their messengers who came to guide them to their lord 'we consider you a bad omen'. We ask Allah protection from this kind of blindness.
#hearts
#blindness
4
0
Khám phá Cộng đồng Phản chiếu
Ayah trước
Ayah tiếp theo