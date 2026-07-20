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Ya-Sin
15
36:15
قالوا ما انتم الا بشر مثلنا وما انزل الرحمان من شيء ان انتم الا تكذبون ١٥
قَالُوا۟ مَآ أَنتُمْ إِلَّا بَشَرٌۭ مِّثْلُنَا وَمَآ أَنزَلَ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ مِن شَىْءٍ إِنْ أَنتُمْ إِلَّا تَكْذِبُونَ ١٥
قَالُواْ
مَآ
أَنتُمۡ
إِلَّا
بَشَرٞ
مِّثۡلُنَا
وَمَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
مِن
شَيۡءٍ
إِنۡ
أَنتُمۡ
إِلَّا
تَكۡذِبُونَ
١٥
(Đám dân của thị trấn) bảo: “Các ngươi chỉ là những người phàm tục giống bọn ta. Đấng Ar-Rahman đã không ban bất cứ điều gì xuống cả. Các ngươi chỉ nói dối mà thôi.”
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Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
A Siddiqui
Theo
6 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:15
Isn't it interesting that the people in Surah Yaseen who are rejecting the Messengers refer to Allah as The Most Compassionate (Ar-Rahman)?
It made me wonder why they would reject Allah's Messengers while referring to Allah's Compassion.
This reminded me of people who reject any type of advice they hear about the laws of Allah or any type of warning about punishment for committing sins with the phrase, 'Allah is Merciful'.
Sometimes, even when...
Xem tiếp
20
7
Hammad Fahim
Theo
33 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Xem tiếp
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Theo
34 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Xem tiếp
7
5
Hammad Fahim
Theo
43 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Xem tiếp
9
2
tareq abed
Theo
8 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:13-18
Amazing how the hearts can be stamped by Allah swt as a punishment to the point they see what is in their best interest to be evil for them and for what is the worse for their interest to be good for them. They told their messengers who came to guide them to their lord 'we consider you a bad omen'. We ask Allah protection from this kind of blindness.
#hearts
#blindness
4
0
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