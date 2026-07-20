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Ya-Sin
12
36:12
انا نحن نحيي الموتى ونكتب ما قدموا واثارهم وكل شيء احصيناه في امام مبين ١٢
إِنَّا نَحْنُ نُحْىِ ٱلْمَوْتَىٰ وَنَكْتُبُ مَا قَدَّمُوا۟ وَءَاثَـٰرَهُمْ ۚ وَكُلَّ شَىْءٍ أَحْصَيْنَـٰهُ فِىٓ إِمَامٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ١٢
إِنَّا
نَحۡنُ
نُحۡيِ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
وَنَكۡتُبُ
مَا
قَدَّمُواْ
وَءَاثَٰرَهُمۡۚ
وَكُلَّ
شَيۡءٍ
أَحۡصَيۡنَٰهُ
فِيٓ
إِمَامٖ
مُّبِينٖ
١٢
TA (Allah) chắc chắn làm sống lại người chết và ghi chép tất cả mọi điều mà họ đã gởi đi trước cũng như những dấu tích mà họ đã lưu lại. Và TA cho ghi tất cả mọi điều trong một quyển sổ (Lawhul-Mahfuzh) một cách rõ ràng.
Tafsirs
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Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:12
This verse plays a dual role to me, it comes with an equal measure of fear and hope but today I am choosing hope. Today I am choosing to remember all those efforts that did not amount to much. I am choosing to see the actions that went unrecognised and the pain that just felt like pain.. Today I am reminding myself that nothing goes unnoticed by Allah and that there is nothing that the angels are not diligently writing. While this should inspire ...
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10
1
slave of Allah
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:12
When you land in your grave 🪦
Taught someone a bad word? Every time he/she says it, you get 1 sin
Taught someone a word from Quran? Every time he/she recites it, you get 10-700 good deeds
The terse statement: وَآثَارَهُمْ (wa ‘atharahum: and their effects) in Verse 12 means that the way deeds done by them are written, so are their effects too. The word: آثَارَ (athar: traces, or effects) denotes fruits, outcomes and consequences that show ...
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4
0
Salah Sheikh
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:12
A tribe from among the sahabah, Banu Salamah, were living far from the city center of Madinah. It would take a long walk for them to arrive at the masjid for the daily prayers. One day they came to the Prophet ﷺ and said we want to uproot from our dwellings and relocate closer to the masjid so that we can easily pray with you. The Prophet ﷺ told them to stay put in their homes because every footstep is recorded by Allah and he recited this ayah...
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5
2
A Siddiqui
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:12, 99:6-8, 5:6, 10:61
I recently started to wear a device that counts the number of steps I take. It's been surprising to see the numbers at the end of the day. It's like having the ability to see one of my actions being accounted for and it makes me wonder, 'What was I doing taking those 10,000, 12,000, 13,000 steps?' Where was I going? What was the purpose behind it? What were my intentions when I was doing all that walking?' And I draw a bit of blank when I think a...
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28
23
Aaisha Shahany
Theo
6 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 83:7-9, 36:12
The record book of our deeds is something from the knowledge of unseen we believe in. Our ultimate goal is to perfect its records thus we are not held at the questioning phase in the aakhirah.
Now, just think about the devices we are holding in our hands as a glimpse of our record book.( indeed we can never know).
Would we really be satisfied with the History of it , the Searches we have made and the apps we have higher interactions so far.. Are ...
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8
8
A Siddiqui
Theo
6 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 52:48, 36:12, 20:46, 57:4, 50:16, 58:7
A beautiful excerpt from Khurram Murad's 'Way To The Quran':
'You must remain alive to the reality that, while you are reading the Qur'an, you are in the very presence of Him who has sent these words to you. For, Allah is always with you, wherever you are, whatever you are doing. His knowledge is all encompassing.
How do you attain this state of consciousness? Listen to what Allah tells you in the Qur'an in this regard. Remember those verses, a...
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22
0
Hammad Fahim
Theo
33 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Xem tiếp
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Theo
34 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Xem tiếp
7
5
Hammad Fahim
Theo
43 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Xem tiếp
9
2
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