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Taha
82
20:82
واني لغفار لمن تاب وامن وعمل صالحا ثم اهتدى ٨٢
وَإِنِّى لَغَفَّارٌۭ لِّمَن تَابَ وَءَامَنَ وَعَمِلَ صَـٰلِحًۭا ثُمَّ ٱهْتَدَىٰ ٨٢
وَإِنِّي
لَغَفَّارٞ
لِّمَن
تَابَ
وَءَامَنَ
وَعَمِلَ
صَٰلِحٗا
ثُمَّ
ٱهۡتَدَىٰ
٨٢
Nhưng TA chắc chắn sẽ tha thứ cho những ai biết ăn năn sám hối và có đức tin đồng thời làm việc thiện tốt rồi theo đúng sự hướng dẫn.
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Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Razia Zahra
Theo
4 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:35-37, 20:82
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Most Kind,
I was reading the following ayats today, and it occurred to me that Allah azza wa jal had warned Adam Alahis salaam not to approach the tree or else he will be a wrongdoer. Yet, Satan managed to deceive them. But, I told myself ‘notice how Allah azza wa jal’ inspired Adam Alahis salaam with words seeking sincere repentance.
I have seen many individuals feel an enormous amount of shame and ...
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31
6
Sajid Bhutta
Theo
6 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 20:82
We all have a fear , the things we fear vary but there's always that thing which brings you to your edge.
And perhaps it drags you back to Allah.
If you recite Surah Taha and Pay attention to the often repeated words you will find Allah swt telling Musa A.S 'Do not fear'
And through this Surah, Allah swt is telling us the same , to not fear what is to come.
To not fear failure or rejection of the people. To not fear the tyrants we face or t...
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8
2
J Yousef
Theo
8 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 38:66, 40:42, 39:5, 71:10, 20:82
Đăng trong
The 99 Names of Allah
These Names comes from the same root: gh-f-r (غ-ف-ر), which linguistically means to cover and protect. When we say 'Rabby ighfir-ly'—which is usually translated to 'My Lord, forgive me'—what we are actually asking God Almighty for is to cover our sin and protect us from it. Sometimes we may feel that we have committed too many sins and made too many mistakes for God to forgive us. But God has a response to that, and that is that He is Al-Ghaffār....
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4
0
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