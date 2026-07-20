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Saba
2
34:2
يعلم ما يلج في الارض وما يخرج منها وما ينزل من السماء وما يعرج فيها وهو الرحيم الغفور ٢
يَعْلَمُ مَا يَلِجُ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَمَا يَخْرُجُ مِنْهَا وَمَا يَنزِلُ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ وَمَا يَعْرُجُ فِيهَا ۚ وَهُوَ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٱلْغَفُورُ ٢
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
يَلِجُ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَمَا
يَخۡرُجُ
مِنۡهَا
وَمَا
يَنزِلُ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَمَا
يَعۡرُجُ
فِيهَاۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
ٱلۡغَفُورُ
٢
Những gì chui vào lòng đất, những gì nhô lên khỏi mặt đất, những gì rơi xuống từ trên trời và những gì bay lên trời, Ngài đều biết rõ về chúng. Và Ngài là Đấng Hằng Khoan Dung, Hằng Tha Thứ.
Tafsirs
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Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Rumana Ayesha
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Ayah 34:2
As I came across Surah Saba, Ayah 2, I noticed that Allah calls Himself Raheem (Most Merciful) before Ghafoor (Most Forgiving), which is not the usual order. Typically, we see Ghafoor followed by Raheem. As I pondered, this made me realize something profound—His mercy is always present, even before I make mistakes. He guides me, protects me, and blesses me every day, helping me avoid sin in the first place. And when I do fail, His forgiveness is ...
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7
2
A Siddiqui
Theo
4 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 34:1-2
'...whatever descends from the sky and whatever ascends into it.'
This part of ayah 34:2 made me think of the millions of planes, passengers, and packages that ascend and descend to and from the sky every year. It reminds me of that helpless feeling I have as a human being when my luggage gets lost or misplaced. I am so weak, and my knowledge is so limited, whereas my Lord is the All Wise and All-Aware (Al-Hakeem, Al-Khabir)
Thank you, Allah, f...
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30
9
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