The Disbelievers boast over Their good Fortune in the World Allah, the Exalted, informs that when the clear, evident Ayat of Allah are recited to the disbelievers, they reject them and turn away. They say about those who believe, while boasting to them and arguing that their false religion is correct, خَيْرٌ مَّقَاماً وَأَحْسَنُ نَدِيّاً (best dwellings and the finest Nadiyyan.) This means the best houses, with the loftiest levels and the finest Nadiyyan, which are meeting rooms for men to gather and discuss matters. Thus, this means that their meeting rooms are full of more people who come to attend. In this they were saying, "How can we be upon falsehood while we are in this manner of successful living" These people were actually those who were concealed in the house of Al-Arqam bin Abi Al-Arqam and its likes from the other houses. This is as Allah says about them, وَقَالَ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُواْ لِلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ لَوْ كَانَ خَيْراً مَّا سَبَقُونَآ إِلَيْهِ (And those who disbelieve say of those who believe: "Had it been a good thing, they (the weak and the poor) would not have preceded us thereto!") 46:11 Nuh's people said, أَنُؤْمِنُ لَكَ وَاتَّبَعَكَ الاٌّرْذَلُونَ ("Shall we believe in you, when the weakest (of the people) follow you") 26:111 And Allah says, وَكَذلِكَ فَتَنَّا بَعْضَهُمْ بِبَعْضٍ لِّيَقُولواْ أَهَؤُلاءِ مَنَّ اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِم مِّن بَيْنِنَآ أَلَيْسَ اللَّهُ بِأَعْلَمَ بِالشَّكِرِينَ (Thus We have tried some of them with others, that they might say: "Is it these (poor believers) whom Allah has favored among us" Does not Allah know best those who are grateful) 6:53 This is why Allah refuted their doubts: وَكَمْ أَهْلَكْنَا قَبْلَهُمْ مِّن قَرْنٍ (And how many a generations have We destroyed before them) This means, "How many nations and generations did We destroy of those who denied (this message) due to their disbelief" هُمْ أَحْسَنُ أَثَاثاً وَرِءْياً (who were better in wealth, goods and outward appearance) This means that they were better than these present people in wealth, possessions, looks and appearance. Al-A`mash reported from Abu Zibyan, who reported from Ibn `Abbas that he said concerning the Ayah, خَيْرٌ مَّقَاماً وَأَحْسَنُ نَدِيّاً (best dwellings and finest Nadiyyan.) "Position Maqam means home, Nadi means place of gathering, wealth refers to material possessions and outward appearance is how they look physically." Al-`Awfi said that Ibn `Abbas said, "Position Maqam means dwelling, Nadi means place of gathering and the blessing and happiness that they were living in. This is as Allah says about the people of Fir`awn when He destroyed them and related the story of their situation in the Qur'an, كَمْ تَرَكُواْ مِن جَنَّتٍ وَعُيُونٍ - وَزُرُوعٍ وَمَقَامٍ كَرِيمٍ (How many gardens and springs that they Fir`awn's people left behind, and green crops and honored places Maqam.) 44:25-26 Therefore, position Maqam refers to their dwellings and splendid bounties, and Nadi is the places of gathering and meeting where they used to congregate. Allah said while relating the story to His Messenger of what happened with the people of Lut, وَتَأْتُونَ فِى نَادِيكُمُ الْمُنْكَرَ (And practice Al-Munkar (evil deeds) in your meeting places Nadiyakum.) 29:29 The Arabs call a place of gathering a Nadi."