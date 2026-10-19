Not to accept the Truth is a crime, but to instigate a movement for the rejection of Truth is an even bigger crime. Those who become leaders of any movement to oppose the Truth deserve the worst punishment that God can mete out to them. In the life hereafter, they will be given double the punishment given to ordinary people. From Quranic statements and certain traditions, it is learned that on the Day of Judgement Almighty God will let all people pass over hell. This will not be a passage through the interior of hell but merely across it from above. It will be just like a man passing across an open bridge over a deep river. He will see the dangerous waves of the river, but will not drown in them. The people’s passing over hell on the Day of Judgement will be similar to this. The pious and righteous will go ahead and enter Paradise, while the evil ones will not be able to move on any further. Hell will recognize them and draw them in. The purpose of putting men through this experience will be to make those who are sent to Paradise fully realize the magnitude of this great blessing of God, who has saved them from such a terrible place and sent them instead to an infinitely superior place.