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Luqman
3
31:3
هدى ورحمة للمحسنين ٣
هُدًۭى وَرَحْمَةًۭ لِّلْمُحْسِنِينَ ٣
هُدٗى
وَرَحۡمَةٗ
لِّلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٣
Là nguồn Chỉ Đạo và là một Hồng Ân dành cho những người làm tốt.
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Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Munther El-Alami
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 31:3-5
هُدًى is mentioned twice in the first 5 ayahs of Surat Luqman. Initially to refer to the Book that is filled with Wisdom, but then to refer to the state of the Muhsineen. Allah is telling me that (1) the book is a Guide and (2) the manifestation of guidance is to be written among the Muhsineen. A Muhsin is someone who is the personification of ihsaan - of worshipping Allah as if I see Him - and Allah clarifies that among the most present actions ...
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15
3
R. Ebied
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 7:156, 14:7, 21:107, 31:1-3, 31:10, 1:7, 39:6
Surat Al Fatiha unlocks the keys to understanding the Quran’s main messages. It is known in various hadiths as the ‘Mother of the Quran’, the ‘healer’, the ‘7 oft repeated verses’, the ‘greatest surah in the Quran’ and a ‘light’. It is a form of prayer (supplication) to Allah where we ask and we are answered by His Grace.
Surat Al-Fatiha establishes our relationship with Allah and outlines the three main components of love, hope, and fear or re...
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12
2
Malik Qirtas
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 31:2-3
In these verses from Surah Luqman, the Quran is revealed as a book overflowing with both wisdom and mercy. These two qualities, while distinct, flow from the same divine source and are deeply intertwined within the Quran's purpose.
Wisdom, within the Quranic context, illuminates the path of truth and righteousness. It grants us sound judgment, deep understanding, and the ability to discern right from wrong. While, Mercy, as reflected in the Qura...
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10
1
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