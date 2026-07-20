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Luqman
13
31:13
واذ قال لقمان لابنه وهو يعظه يا بني لا تشرك بالله ان الشرك لظلم عظيم ١٣
وَإِذْ قَالَ لُقْمَـٰنُ لِٱبْنِهِۦ وَهُوَ يَعِظُهُۥ يَـٰبُنَىَّ لَا تُشْرِكْ بِٱللَّهِ ۖ إِنَّ ٱلشِّرْكَ لَظُلْمٌ عَظِيمٌۭ ١٣
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
لُقۡمَٰنُ
لِٱبۡنِهِۦ
وَهُوَ
يَعِظُهُۥ
يَٰبُنَيَّ
لَا
تُشۡرِكۡ
بِٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّ
ٱلشِّرۡكَ
لَظُلۡمٌ
عَظِيمٞ
١٣
Ngươi (hỡi Thiên Sứ, hãy nhớ lại) khi Luqman răn dạy con trai, bảo: “Này con yêu của cha, con chớ tổ hợp thần linh cùng với Allah trong thờ phượng, quả thật, hành động tổ hợp là sai trái nghiêm trọng.”
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Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Suleiman Hani
Theo
20 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 31:13
Leadership That Starts With Relationship
The Qur’an teaches that guidance is not only correct information, it is also a merciful delivery that reaches the heart. Luqman’s first lesson is tone and closeness, reminding you that leadership at home is built through patience, consistency, and love with boundaries, and that the people closest to you are often the truest mirror of your character.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
...
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Munther El-Alami
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 31:12-19
Luqman's (عليه السلام) advice to his son is something I wanted to spend time on since being blessed with my firstborn, alhamdulillah.
At the outset, Allah ﷻ established that Luqman (عليه السلام) was given wisdom and that wisdom, along with all other blessings, necessitates gratitude.
Then Luqman begins advising his son:
1) Be a monotheist
At which point Allah ﷻ clarifies that children must be grateful to their parents, reminding us both about...
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