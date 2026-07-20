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Luqman
12
31:12
ولقد اتينا لقمان الحكمة ان اشكر لله ومن يشكر فانما يشكر لنفسه ومن كفر فان الله غني حميد ١٢
وَلَقَدْ ءَاتَيْنَا لُقْمَـٰنَ ٱلْحِكْمَةَ أَنِ ٱشْكُرْ لِلَّهِ ۚ وَمَن يَشْكُرْ فَإِنَّمَا يَشْكُرُ لِنَفْسِهِۦ ۖ وَمَن كَفَرَ فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ غَنِىٌّ حَمِيدٌۭ ١٢
وَلَقَدۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَا
لُقۡمَٰنَ
ٱلۡحِكۡمَةَ
أَنِ
ٱشۡكُرۡ
لِلَّهِۚ
وَمَن
يَشۡكُرۡ
فَإِنَّمَا
يَشۡكُرُ
لِنَفۡسِهِۦۖ
وَمَن
كَفَرَ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
غَنِيٌّ
حَمِيدٞ
١٢
Quả thật, TA đã ban cho Luqman sự khôn ngoan, TA phán bảo: “Ngươi hãy tạ ơn Allah, bởi ai biết ơn thì thật ra y chỉ biết ơn chính bản thân mình; còn ai vô ơn thì (sự vô ơn đó không hề ảnh hưởng đến Allah) vì quả thật Ngài là Đấng Giàu Có, Đấng Đáng Được Ca Tụng.”
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Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Salihu Abba
Theo
28 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 27:38-40, 2:269, 27:19, 31:12
Wisdom (ḥikmah) is a lofty bestowal from God, and the Qur’an is deliberate in singling out Luqmān for it. In Sūrah Luqmān, wisdom is immediately tied to gratitude, revealing that ḥikmah is the inner light that enables a person to recognize, appreciate, and properly use God’s blessings. Without wisdom, blessings may be possessed yet remain spiritually wasted.
This truth is echoed in the life of Prophet Sulaymān. In Sūrah al-Naml, upon hearing the...
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8
0
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Theo
31 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 31:12
Bismillah
“And indeed We granted Luqman wisdom: ‘Be grateful to Allah.’” (31:12)
It is remarkable that Allah does not say “We gave Luqman wisdom so he knew many things” or “so he understood hidden realities” or “so he became intellectually superior.”
No.
He says “Be grateful.”
It is as if the Qur’an is quietly telling us that wisdom begins with shukr and ends with shukr and is made of shukr.
Why?
Because seeing clearly is the first act of w...
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20
8
Sarah Shoaib
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 16:53, 76:3, 31:12
Being in a constant state of shukr (gratitude) is not always easy, especially when life brings challenges, pain, or uncertainty. But it is exactly what Allah wants from His servants — because shukr is a sign of true faith, contentment, and love for Him.
True shukr is not just saying Alhamdulillah, but living it with patience, humility, and obedience.
'And few of My servants are truly grateful.'
— Surah Saba’ (34:13)
This shows that it’s rare —...
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11
2
Munther El-Alami
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 31:6-7, 31:12, 8:32-33
According to Ibn Ashur's tafsir, the و at the start of 31:12 is meant to connect and contrast Sayyidna Luqman with a man whom Allah references in 31:6-7. This man's identity was preserved by the mufasiroon, he was النَّضْرِ بْنِ الحارِثِ.
As I read about him, a few thoughts struck me:
1) Historians rank him at the same level of animosity towards Islam as Abu Jahl, Ubay bin Khalaf, Abu Lahab, Abu Sufyan, etc - with some claiming him to be the mo...
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10
3
Beenish Ameen
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 31:12
There are some important things to remember from this verse. First and foremost, receiving a blessing makes it compulsory upon you to be grateful. Allah has commanded us to show gratitude and acknowledge the blessings He bestows upon us. Why? Because when you recognize His favors upon you, it increases your faith, love, fear, and obedience to Allah. It makes you humble. Moreover, you realize that merely being grateful isn't enough; you must take ...
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1
1
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
Theo
4 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 31:12
Bismillahi Rahmani Raheem
Gratitude has had a huge impact on my life..Subhanallah! I'm so grateful for the many instructions we have to be grateful. When you're grateful it changes everything..If there's one thing I've gained from being grateful it has to be realising how incredibly blessed I am. You just begin to realise that there are really no fully bad situations, it opens you up to the ease and many many blessings tucked into every single s...
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1
2
UmAyoub
Theo
4 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 31:12
{وَلَقَدْ آتَيْنَا لُقْمَانَ الْحِكْمَةَ أَنِ اشْكُرْ لِلَّهِ ۚ وَمَن يَشْكُرْ فَإِنَّمَا يَشْكُرُ لِنَفْسِهِ ۖ وَمَن كَفَرَ فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ غَنِيٌّ حَمِيدٌ} [لقمان : 12]
'And We had certainly given Luqman wisdom [and said], 'Be grateful to Allah.' And whoever is grateful is grateful for [the benefit of] himself. And whoever denies [His favor] - then indeed, Allah is Free of need and Praiseworthy.
-Wisdom is a favor from Allah that He Almighty ...
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3
0
Khaleda Begum
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 31:12
Signs of gratefulness
We all know the benefit of gratefulness in personal, social and spiritual life. Often we think we are being grateful by saying 'thanks' or 'Alhamdulillah'. We say this words that carry grand meaning but as we say them as lip service they don’t affect us the way they are supposed to. Because we don’t let those words soak in our hearts. How to understand if we are really grateful or not
There are signs of gratefulness. I c...
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8
1
Mariam Awais
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 31:12, 53:39, 17:7
The Prophet صلى الله عليه وسلم said the one who stumbles and struggles while reciting the Qur’an ; then that person has twice the reward. For some people Allah made their journey of understanding, reciting, memorizing Qur’an easy; for other people Allah purposely made it hard. Allah wanted them to have a harder time because Allah wants to double their reward. The fact that you are struggling in any worldly struggle and not keeping up with others,...
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14
3
A Siddiqui
Theo
6 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 31:12, 14:7
Sometimes you'll feel like a complete failure in a particular area of your life, or like a failure in life in general. But giving up is not an option! Instead of obsessing over your failures, repent for past mistakes and shift your focus on what your Creator has already allowed you accomplish and the resources He has given you that can allow you to continue reaching for your goals.
Don't be so busy feeling bad about yourself that you forget to t...
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19
4
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