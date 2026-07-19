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Luqman
1
31:1
الم ١
الٓمٓ ١
الٓمٓ
١
Alif. La-m. Mi-m.[1]
1
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Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
R. Ebied
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 7:156, 14:7, 21:107, 31:1-3, 31:10, 1:7, 39:6
Surat Al Fatiha unlocks the keys to understanding the Quran’s main messages. It is known in various hadiths as the ‘Mother of the Quran’, the ‘healer’, the ‘7 oft repeated verses’, the ‘greatest surah in the Quran’ and a ‘light’. It is a form of prayer (supplication) to Allah where we ask and we are answered by His Grace.
Surat Al-Fatiha establishes our relationship with Allah and outlines the three main components of love, hope, and fear or re...
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