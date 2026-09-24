The Truth is so obvious and so rational that it is not difficult for anybody to understand it. But, whenever Truth reveals itself, it does so through a ‘human being’. So, the admission of Truth practically becomes synonymous with the acceptance of the conveyer of the Truth. This is why those who have a superiority complex are not prepared to accept the Truth. Such people fear that the moment they accept the Truth, they will lose their superiority in favour of the bearer of Truth. On account of this mentality, they become its opponents. But, God has ordained that, in His world, such people will never succeed.