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Fatir
5
35:5
يا ايها الناس ان وعد الله حق فلا تغرنكم الحياة الدنيا ولا يغرنكم بالله الغرور ٥
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ إِنَّ وَعْدَ ٱللَّهِ حَقٌّۭ ۖ فَلَا تَغُرَّنَّكُمُ ٱلْحَيَوٰةُ ٱلدُّنْيَا ۖ وَلَا يَغُرَّنَّكُم بِٱللَّهِ ٱلْغَرُورُ ٥
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
إِنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞۖ
فَلَا
تَغُرَّنَّكُمُ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةُ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
وَلَا
يَغُرَّنَّكُم
بِٱللَّهِ
ٱلۡغَرُورُ
٥
Hỡi nhân loại! Quả thật, lời hứa của Allah (về sự phục sinh, sự phát xét ở Ngày Sau) là sự thật. Do đó, các ngươi chớ đừng để cho đời sống trần tục này đánh lừa các ngươi và các ngươi chớ để cho tên đại bịp (Shaytan) lừa gạt các ngươi về Allah.
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Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Nadia
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 35:5
Nothing scares me more that living a life that is against what Allah told us, and at the same time, thinking that I have nothing to worry about because I've being deceived by Shaitan to think I'm doing something acceptable. It's scary because we can easily fall into this, even if we think we won't. Even if we lived a sensible life for many years and stayed away from what others were doing, we never spoke to non-mahram men, we wore our hijab the p...
Xem tiếp
8
4
A Siddiqui
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 35:5
A few years ago, I watched an eye-opening documentary called 'The Social Dilemma.' It features a group of tech experts from Silicon Valley warning about the dangerous impact of techniques used by big tech companies to manipulate and influence their users. Reflecting on this ayah, I thought about how these techniques can be so deceptive that they almost seem to have the same impact on people as magic. Often, we are completely unaware of how we are...
Xem tiếp
35
13
Marina
Theo
3 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 35:5
Surah Fatir 35:5
O mankind, indeed the promise of Allah is truth, so let not the worldly life delude you and be not deceived about Allah by the Deceiver.
Assalamu alaykum wbt,
1. Allah address this ayah to every human.
2. Promise of Allah is truth.
3. Not to let worldly ‘life’ delude us.
4. Do not be deceived about Allah by the Deceiver.
The thing that I noticed most is Allah used the word ‘worldly life’ not ‘worldly materials’. There’...
Xem tiếp
9
4
Maram
Theo
4 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 35:5
What holds the world together? Men do.
When the man is not there what happens?
when the cat's away the mice will play…
When we go to the sheikh and complain about how kids are these days, and how Muslim sisters are now, with all the make up and half hijab and no jilbab. No modesty or hayaa’. And how guys are just focused on the wrong things in life.
Where was her brother when she left the house? Where was her dad? Where was her husband?
W...
Xem tiếp
15
2
Sundas Ejaz
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 35:5
Deception: it hurts when someone deceives us, and we find it challenging to forgive when such an act happens; if the individual sincerely apologises, one can consider forgiving that individual but may never be able to trust him/her again. The pain caused by such an experience is intense, which hinders trusting that person again.
Subsequently, we take every step with caution to avoid getting hurt again by the same individual. Be alert! The Shayta...
Xem tiếp
28
5
Rushana Roberts
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 35:1-5
Salman Farisi (RA) reported Allah's Messenger (peace be upon him) as saying: Verily, there is one hundred (parts of) mercy for Allah, and it is one part of this mercy by virtue of which there is a mutual love between the people and ninety-nine reserved for the Day of Resurrection.
(Sahih Muslim, Book 50, Hadith 23)
2
0
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