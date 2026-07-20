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Fatir
3
35:3
يا ايها الناس اذكروا نعمت الله عليكم هل من خالق غير الله يرزقكم من السماء والارض لا الاه الا هو فانى توفكون ٣
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَتَ ٱللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ ۚ هَلْ مِنْ خَـٰلِقٍ غَيْرُ ٱللَّهِ يَرْزُقُكُم مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ لَآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ ۖ فَأَنَّىٰ تُؤْفَكُونَ ٣
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡۚ
هَلۡ
مِنۡ
خَٰلِقٍ
غَيۡرُ
ٱللَّهِ
يَرۡزُقُكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۚ
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَۖ
فَأَنَّىٰ
تُؤۡفَكُونَ
٣
Hỡi nhân loại! Các ngươi hãy nhớ ân huệ mà Allah đã ban cho các ngươi. Lẽ nào có một Đấng Tạo Hóa khác Allah đã ban bổng lộc cho các ngươi từ trời đất? Không có Thượng Đế nào ngoài Ngài cả. Vậy sao các ngươi lại lánh xa (điều chân lý)?
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Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Nadia
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 35:3
As we sit ready for the Maghrib Adhan to be called, let us look at the plate of food in front of us and think about where it actually came from. Every part of it came from different places, maybe the chicken travelled from the other side of the world and it has now ended up on your plate. Maybe that tomato was also grown on the other side of the world and it has now made it's way on your plate. This is all Allah's work. We didn't have to take car...
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9
2
Rushana Roberts
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 35:1-5
Salman Farisi (RA) reported Allah's Messenger (peace be upon him) as saying: Verily, there is one hundred (parts of) mercy for Allah, and it is one part of this mercy by virtue of which there is a mutual love between the people and ninety-nine reserved for the Day of Resurrection.
(Sahih Muslim, Book 50, Hadith 23)
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