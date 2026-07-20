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Fatir
20
35:20
ولا الظلمات ولا النور ٢٠
وَلَا ٱلظُّلُمَـٰتُ وَلَا ٱلنُّورُ ٢٠
وَلَا
ٱلظُّلُمَٰتُ
وَلَا
ٱلنُّورُ
٢٠
Bóng tối và ánh sáng không ngang bằng nhau.
Tafsirs
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Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Maryam Nazar
Theo
4 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 42:52, 35:20, 5:100
Just like the sunflower turn its beautiful face towards sunlight,we should always turn to the bright side.There will be too much of evil or dark side,but we should really try hard to look only towards the light.
The sunflower consistently look for light and turn towards it on a continuous basis.We should strive hard continuously to focus on light.Only by finding the light we can get rid off darknesses.
Sunflower is always happy when it is in th...
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