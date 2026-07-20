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Fatir
10
35:10
من كان يريد العزة فلله العزة جميعا اليه يصعد الكلم الطيب والعمل الصالح يرفعه والذين يمكرون السييات لهم عذاب شديد ومكر اولايك هو يبور ١٠
مَن كَانَ يُرِيدُ ٱلْعِزَّةَ فَلِلَّهِ ٱلْعِزَّةُ جَمِيعًا ۚ إِلَيْهِ يَصْعَدُ ٱلْكَلِمُ ٱلطَّيِّبُ وَٱلْعَمَلُ ٱلصَّـٰلِحُ يَرْفَعُهُۥ ۚ وَٱلَّذِينَ يَمْكُرُونَ ٱلسَّيِّـَٔاتِ لَهُمْ عَذَابٌۭ شَدِيدٌۭ ۖ وَمَكْرُ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُوَ يَبُورُ ١٠
مَن
كَانَ
يُرِيدُ
ٱلۡعِزَّةَ
فَلِلَّهِ
ٱلۡعِزَّةُ
جَمِيعًاۚ
إِلَيۡهِ
يَصۡعَدُ
ٱلۡكَلِمُ
ٱلطَّيِّبُ
وَٱلۡعَمَلُ
ٱلصَّٰلِحُ
يَرۡفَعُهُۥۚ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
يَمۡكُرُونَ
ٱلسَّيِّـَٔاتِ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابٞ
شَدِيدٞۖ
وَمَكۡرُ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُوَ
يَبُورُ
١٠
Người nào muốn vinh quyền thì (hãy biết rằng) mọi vinh quang và quyền uy đều thuộc về Allah. Mọi lời nói tốt đẹp sẽ được đưa lên Ngài và mọi việc làm thiện tốt đều sẽ được trình lên nơi Ngài. Riêng những kẻ âm mưu điều xấu thì sẽ bị trừng phạt nghiêm khắc. Và chắc chắn mưu đồ của những kẻ đó sẽ bị thất bại.
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Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Ali Ali
Theo
5 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 35:10
Bismillah
Are you chasing the gift — or the Giver?
Most of us search for love, honor, and status.
Yet these treasures are not held by people.
They are held by Allah — Al-Wadūd, the Most Loving; Al-Muʿizz, the Giver of Honor.
And sometimes, following Him goes against every instinct.
Wearing the hijab in class.
Stepping out to pray.
Lowering your gaze.
Saying, "I can't shake hands."
The crowd says, "Blend in."
Faith says, *"Stand firm."*
...
Xem tiếp
19
3
Kulsum Maniar
Theo
30 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 35:10
Quick reflection:
#respect
#honour
Working hard against all the odds, and then not getting recognised for it, feels defeating.
Angry thoughts bleed through:
*If no one sees, and no one cares, then why should I persevere? Where is my recognition? Where is my honour, where is my respect? There's no point!*
And then I see this ayah:
مَن كَانَ یُرِیدُ ٱلۡعِزَّةَ فَلِلَّهِ ٱلۡعِزَّةُ جَمِیعًا ... (35:10)
"Whoever desires hon...
Xem tiếp
14
5
Fariha Guncha
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 35:10
'Pen and words are sometimes the only companions we have to share our thoughts with.'
That’s my personal thought.
For me, words are physical entities and have life too; as soon as they are uttered or penned down, they take residence in minds, hearts, and also in the book of deeds.
It may sound weird to say this, but for writers, this is something normal. Writers are sensitive about their writing and treat every word with due respect.
While I...
Xem tiếp
22
9
slave of Allah
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 35:10
Whenever someone praises you, say ' لَا حَوْلَ وَلَا قُوَّةَ إِلَّا بِٱللَّٰهِ'
There is no power nor strength except by God (Allah) help and assistance'.
If you like to be praised in this Duniya, kindly stop it as it will subconsciously boost your ego. Here's the prophetic statement that proves it:
'Ata' ibn Abi Rabah reported that a man was praising another man in the presence of Ibn 'Umar. Ibn 'Umar began to throw dust towards his mouth. H...
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25
0
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