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As-Sajdah
24
32:24
وجعلنا منهم ايمة يهدون بامرنا لما صبروا وكانوا باياتنا يوقنون ٢٤
وَجَعَلْنَا مِنْهُمْ أَئِمَّةًۭ يَهْدُونَ بِأَمْرِنَا لَمَّا صَبَرُوا۟ ۖ وَكَانُوا۟ بِـَٔايَـٰتِنَا يُوقِنُونَ ٢٤
وَجَعَلۡنَا
مِنۡهُمۡ
أَئِمَّةٗ
يَهۡدُونَ
بِأَمۡرِنَا
لَمَّا
صَبَرُواْۖ
وَكَانُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
يُوقِنُونَ
٢٤
TA đã bổ nhiệm trong họ (người dân Israel) làm các nhà lãnh đạo hướng dẫn thiên hạ theo Mệnh Lệnh của TA khi họ vẫn biết nhẫn nại và có đức tin kiên định nơi các lời mặc khải của TA.
Tafsirs
Các lớp
Bài học
Suy ngẫm
Câu trả lời
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Sirotum Daud
Theo
10 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 32:24, 2:246-251
There's this form of unity that can only come from Allah. In a way, we're talking about having patience with those who seek His face, with those who find refuge, certainty in His Words as you do. That's an environment right there, a people ready and waiting for something near,
{ And We made from among them leaders guiding by Our command when they were patient and they were certain of Our signs. } (Qur'an, 32:24)
Do you remember the story of Ta...
Xem tiếp
3
2
A Siddiqui
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 32:24, 21:73
'Be a thermostat, not a thermometer'
I recently read this quote and it made me think about how I interact with my environment.
So I asked myself: 'Am I thermostat or am I a thermometer?'
- Do I gauge my environment and adjust to it accordingly - even when it's below the standards that a Muslim should have?
- Or do I set an appropriate internal standard and elevate my surroundings based on that standard? (For example, make efforts to change th...
Xem tiếp
17
4
A Siddiqui
Theo
6 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 3:200, 94:5-6, 32:24, 29:58-59, 2:153, 26:61-62, 93:8, 2:214
Are you being hammered with test after test after test lately? Remembering this list of things helps me during challenging times. May Allah allow it to help you too (Ameen):
- The Prophets were tested severely. Don't be disheartened and automatically assume that Allah is displeased with you. In fact, it could very well be the total opposite. Allah tests those whom He loves.
- Someone once told me that a test becomes like a punishment if it ta...
Xem tiếp
36
6
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