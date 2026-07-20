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As-Sajdah
17
32:17
فلا تعلم نفس ما اخفي لهم من قرة اعين جزاء بما كانوا يعملون ١٧
فَلَا تَعْلَمُ نَفْسٌۭ مَّآ أُخْفِىَ لَهُم مِّن قُرَّةِ أَعْيُنٍۢ جَزَآءًۢ بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ ١٧
فَلَا
تَعۡلَمُ
نَفۡسٞ
مَّآ
أُخۡفِيَ
لَهُم
مِّن
قُرَّةِ
أَعۡيُنٖ
جَزَآءَۢ
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
١٧
Không một linh hồn nào biết được niềm vui sướng đã được giấu kín[2] (nơi Thiên Đàng) dùng làm phần thưởng cho họ về những việc thiện mà họ đã từng làm.
1
Tafsirs
Các lớp
Bài học
Suy ngẫm
Câu trả lời
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Rayaan Shafi
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 52:19, 32:19, 32:17, 43:72
The moment that a blessed servant of Allah walks through the gate of Paradise, it will be a complete surprise to him.
Allah tells us about some of the rewards in Paradise, but we don't exactly know what are the experiences and feelings we will get when we are there. Allah says:
فَلَا تَعْلَمُ نَفْسٌ مَّآ أُخْفِىَ لَهُم مِّن قُرَّةِ أَعْيُنٍ جَزَآءًۢ بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ
'No soul can imagine what delights are kept in store for them ...
Xem tiếp
37
12
Bintu Aishah
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 73:10, 32:17, 55:60
Whenever your journey back to Allah feels like an uphill battle, remember what Allah says:
واصبر على ما يقولون واهجرهم هجرا جميلا (١٠)
'Be patient ˹O Prophet˺ with what they say, and depart from them courteously.'
Be patient with the people around you. Be patient over what they say. Always return it with kindness. Do not feel tempted to expose your good deeds when your character is misrepresented. Your reward is not with them, it is with Allah...
Xem tiếp
14
5
Sajid Bhutta
Theo
6 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 32:17, 3:36
*Warning:sensitive reflection about death*
Sama, a small girl passed away today infront of the masjid while playing on her scooter as result of an accident.
Something has been pulling my heart ever since I saw her picture and heard about her , and it dragged me to this verse. Imagine the pain her parents are going through. May Allah Grant them ease and raise their ranks for this loss they suffered.
Everytime a Muslim child dies , it hurts m...
Xem tiếp
10
6
Maha Ezzeddine
Theo
7 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 32:17
Đăng trong
Muslim American Society
#masramadan2019
I remember a comment an English teacher made in 7th grade, 25 years ago. I remember it so clearly because it stuck in my head, like a nagging doubt, and I wondered about it for a long time. He said something like, 'I wouldn't want to go to heaven anyways. I would be so bored - all joy and bliss all of the time. Give me real life anyday.'
This verse is the answer to that doubt. You can't imagine what is in store, the experiences...
Xem tiếp
4
0
Sirotum Daud
Theo
3 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 32:16-17, 67:19
{ The Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said, “Take on only as much as you can do of good deeds, for the best of deeds is that which is done consistently, even if it is little.” }
(Sunan Ibn Majah, 4240)
Let's take a habit as simple as saying alhamdulillah—attributing the praise to Allah—regularly: for moments when you find good; alongside moments where you find otherwise; even in moments between where you wouldn't have thought about it.
It wouldn't be st...
Xem tiếp
23
2
hafeez saba
Theo
47 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 32:16-17, 17:79
Our lives are often filled with uncontrolled events and endless desires most of them tied to the dunya. We run after needs, comforts, and wishes that rarely end. Yet, in the stillness of the night, Tahajjud opens a different door. It is not about worldly wishes; it is about the soul’s yearning.
At that sacred hour, when everything is silent, a believer pours out their heart. The tears that fall are not about asking for this world but about seeki...
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10
3
Hamaad Ali Akbar
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 32:16-17, 39:9
The Bliss of Qiyam
This Ramadan, I’ve tried my best to wake up and pray just two rak’ahs of tahajjud in the final third of the night. And subhanAllah, I have felt that bliss.
There’s something indescribable about standing in the stillness of the night, whispering your fears, hopes, and dreams to Allah. The world is asleep, but He is listening.
'˹Are they better˺ or those who worship ˹their Lord˺ devoutly in the hours of the night, prostrating ...
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12
12
R. Ebied
Theo
3 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 32:15-17
How would you feel if a loved one told you they have the best surprise that will be a source of absolute joy for you that you could never imagine ?
Now imagine when Allah, and to Him belongs the Greater Example, tells us in the Quran 'No soul can image what delights are kept in store for them as a reward for what they used to do'.
In a Quran class today alhamdullilah, our teacher, may Allah bless her, shared the five qualities that can make on...
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34
4
Maryam Nazar
Theo
4 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 16:97, 10:26, 55:60, 32:17-18
What are your thoughts,when you see a leaf fall....what i see is,it is enjoying while falling..it is dancing and falling to the whistling tunes of wind .Wind was always there for the leaf during its ups and downs.It is because of the wind's gentle care and love that the leaf survived several days of its journey in complete peace and harmony.
The leaf is able to fall in joy because of its own action,and the leaf has to fall,to whirl in ecstasy to...
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7
10
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