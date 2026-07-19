Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Chọn ngôn ngữ
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ar-Rum
5
30:5
بنصر الله ينصر من يشاء وهو العزيز الرحيم ٥
بِنَصْرِ ٱللَّهِ ۚ يَنصُرُ مَن يَشَآءُ ۖ وَهُوَ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٥
بِنَصۡرِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
يَنصُرُ
مَن
يَشَآءُۖ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٥
Về sự phù hộ của Allah. Quả thật, Ngài ban chiến thắng cho người nào Ngài muốn bởi Ngài là Đấng Quyền Năng, Đấng Nhân Từ.[3]
1
Tafsirs
Các lớp
Bài học
Suy ngẫm
Câu trả lời
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Syaari Ab Rahman
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 30:9, 30:41, 30:5
JUZ 21
DON'T BE LIKE THE ROMANS
History teaches us that every civilisation has a rise
and has a fall.
History also tells us internal decay and external threats
cause empires to fall.
However, in Islam we are given a slightly different perspective.
The Romans was most powerful nation at one time but arrogance and heedlessness led to their downfall. Their strength was not based on the spiritual hold in Allah SWT. Their victories were not mete...
Xem tiếp
9
5
Mohannad Hakeem
Theo
20 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 30:1-5
The Quran never taught us to be spectators.
The companions watched the two superpowers of the time, the Romans and the Persians, going back and forth in their wars.
Some were betting on who's going to win, before betting became impermissible,
There was some discussion on "picking sides", and it is obvious from some narrations that the companions favored the Romans, being people of the book.
This is one of the many proofs of prophethood and th...
Xem tiếp
21
2
Khám phá Cộng đồng Phản chiếu
Ayah trước
Ayah tiếp theo