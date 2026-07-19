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Ar-Rum
48
30:48
الله الذي يرسل الرياح فتثير سحابا فيبسطه في السماء كيف يشاء ويجعله كسفا فترى الودق يخرج من خلاله فاذا اصاب به من يشاء من عباده اذا هم يستبشرون ٤٨
ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِى يُرْسِلُ ٱلرِّيَـٰحَ فَتُثِيرُ سَحَابًۭا فَيَبْسُطُهُۥ فِى ٱلسَّمَآءِ كَيْفَ يَشَآءُ وَيَجْعَلُهُۥ كِسَفًۭا فَتَرَى ٱلْوَدْقَ يَخْرُجُ مِنْ خِلَـٰلِهِۦ ۖ فَإِذَآ أَصَابَ بِهِۦ مَن يَشَآءُ مِنْ عِبَادِهِۦٓ إِذَا هُمْ يَسْتَبْشِرُونَ ٤٨
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِي
يُرۡسِلُ
ٱلرِّيَٰحَ
فَتُثِيرُ
سَحَابٗا
فَيَبۡسُطُهُۥ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
كَيۡفَ
يَشَآءُ
وَيَجۡعَلُهُۥ
كِسَفٗا
فَتَرَى
ٱلۡوَدۡقَ
يَخۡرُجُ
مِنۡ
خِلَٰلِهِۦۖ
فَإِذَآ
أَصَابَ
بِهِۦ
مَن
يَشَآءُ
مِنۡ
عِبَادِهِۦٓ
إِذَا
هُمۡ
يَسۡتَبۡشِرُونَ
٤٨
Allah là Đấng gởi các cơn gió bay đi lùa các đám mây di chuyển rồi trải nó rộng trên bầu trời theo ý muốn của Ngài và đập nó tan vụn ra; rồi ngươi (hỡi người quan sát) sẽ thấy nước mưa từ giữa (các đám mây đó) rơi xuống; rồi khi Ngài cho mưa rơi nhằm phải ai trong đám bề tôi của Ngài mà Ngài muốn thì họ vui mừng.
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Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Maryam Nazar
Theo
4 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 13:12, 24:43, 39:53, 78:14, 35:9, 2:164, 30:48, 7:57
We should not allow the thick dark clouds to cover the light of our heart.At times if there is thick dark clouds,it is ok.It doesnt mean that sun has lost its light.We should not carry that heavy cloud inside our heart.
Allah continuously empties the dark cloud by pouring us rain which is very beautiful and loved by everyone.We should also pour our heart out by always turning to him in repentance and asking his forgiveness sincerely.Allah loves ...
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11
0
Yousef Junior
Theo
6 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 30:48-49
When I read the first ayah, I kind of glossed over it. Nice, rain.. but then I read the next ayah and the gears started turning.
So rain is known to describe blessings of Allah in various forms right? What was interesting to me is Allah describes how the rain comes to be in the first place. Because as humans we have trouble with something..
'How could I ever afford that?'
'Oh, I would never be able to achieve that.'
'That's too difficult for m...
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14
5
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
Theo
6 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 30:48-49
The solution to your problem can come from something as inconspicuous and unexpected as the shapeless, colorless vapor that hangs suspended in the sky. It floats above, patiently awaiting Allah's command to form the cloud that gives life and relief to the panicking world below.
You might not be able to see it, and all of your calculations and predictions might not detect it, but your relief will come. And when it does, don't forget how desperat...
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10
1
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