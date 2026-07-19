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Ar-Rum
23
30:23
ومن اياته منامكم بالليل والنهار وابتغاوكم من فضله ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يسمعون ٢٣
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦ مَنَامُكُم بِٱلَّيْلِ وَٱلنَّهَارِ وَٱبْتِغَآؤُكُم مِّن فَضْلِهِۦٓ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يَسْمَعُونَ ٢٣
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
مَنَامُكُم
بِٱلَّيۡلِ
وَٱلنَّهَارِ
وَٱبۡتِغَآؤُكُم
مِّن
فَضۡلِهِۦٓۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يَسۡمَعُونَ
٢٣
Và trong các dấu hiệu của (Allah) là giấc ngủ của các ngươi vào ban đêm cũng như ban ngày và việc các ngươi tìm kiếm thiên ân của Ngài. Trong sự việc đó quả thật là các dấu hiệu cho đám người biết lắng nghe.
Tafsirs
Các lớp
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Câu trả lời
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Wahida Aurthy
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 30:23, 40:61
We often overlook showing gratitude towards Allah for granting us a sound and healthy sleep at night. Undoubtedly it is one of the greatest niyamahs yet neglected. Allah didn't compel us to pray the whole night. After a long tiring day of workloads, when you lay down and fall asleep quickly, just see how refreshed you become when waking up. Allah restores our energy. Sleep quality is crucial, but a balanced sleep duration is also important for...
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7
0
Salihu Abba
Theo
7 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
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8
2
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