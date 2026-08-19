Commentary
(and they will be kept under control - 27:83), The word used here is derived from Waz', which means to stop. The sense here is that the people in front will be stopped, so that those left behind could catch up. Some have taken the word Waz' in the sense of 'pushing'. Hence, it would mean that they would be pushed while being brought to their stand.
وَلَمْ تُحِيطُوا بِهَا عِلْمًا (while you did not comprehend them with knowledge - 27:84). There is an allusion in this verse that falsifying the message of Allah Ta` ala is by itself a great sin, especially when one falsifies it without giving any consideration or thought, then the crime is doubled. This has brought to light that if an issue or subject is duly considered and thought over, and yet one could not get to the truth, in that situation the intensity of the crime is reduced. Nevertheless, the denial of the existence of Allah and His Oneness would not save any one from infidelity and adoption of the wrong path, and would thus lead to perpetual torment. It is because they are such self-evident matters that any mistake of judgment is not allowed in them.