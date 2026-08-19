Moses’s departure took him on a journey towards an unknown destination. Moses had the same intense feelings as a believer’s heart experiences under such circumstances. Proceeding on the strength of prayers, he reached Midian after a ten day journey. Following his urge to help the weak, Moses helped the two girls of Madyan. The father of the girls was an elderly gentleman who belonged to the progeny of Abraham through his son Midyaan. Incidentally, Moses also belonged to the progeny of Abraham through his son Isaac (Ishaq), which made them blood relations. At that time, this prayer spontaneously fell from Moses’s lips, ‘Lord, I am truly in need of whatever blessing You may send down for me.’ This prayer shows the condition of a believer in such circumstances. He entrusts all his affairs to the care of God. He has the firm belief that whatever a man receives comes from God, and that whatever is received from God is ‘good’.