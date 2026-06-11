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2
92:2
والنهار اذا تجلى ٢
وَٱلنَّهَارِ إِذَا تَجَلَّىٰ ٢
وَٱلنَّهَارِ
إِذَا
تَجَلَّىٰ
٢
Thề bởi ban ngày khi nó sáng tỏ.
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Al-Qurtubi
أي إذا انكشف ووضح وظهر , وبان بضوئه عن ظلمة الليل .
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran