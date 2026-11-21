Examples put forth in the Qur'an Allah says, `In this Qur'an, We have explained to mankind and given clear details of matters so that they will not stray from the truth or be misled from the path of guidance. Despite this explanation, man is very quarrelsome and opposes truth with falsehood,' except for those whom Allah guides to the path of salvation. Imam Ahmad recorded that `Ali bin Abi Talib said that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ came to visit him and Fatimah, the daughter of Allah's Messenger ﷺ at night, and said, «أَلَا تُصَلِّيَانِ؟» (Are you not going to pray) I said, "O Messenger of Allah, our souls are in the Hand of Allah. If He wills to wake us, He will wake us." When I said that, he went away without returning. Then I heard him as he was walking away, slapping his thigh and saying, وَكَانَ الإِنْسَنُ أَكْثَرَ شَىءٍ جَدَلاً (But, man is ever more quarrelsome than anything.)" It was also recorded in the Two Sahihs.