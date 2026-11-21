Visualize the Day of Resurrection The address to everyone on that fateful Day of Qiyamah shall be: جِئْتُمُونَا كَمَا خَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَوَّلَ مَرَّةٍ (Lo! You have come to Us [ empty-handed, without any of those things you proudly possessed ] just as We had created you at first - 48). A1-Bukhari, Muslim and Tirmidhi report on the authority of Sayyidna Ibn ` Abbas ؓ that the Holy Prophet ﷺ once gave a Khutbah in which he said, "0 people! On the Day of Qiyamah, you will come walking bare-footed, bare-bodied, before your Lord and the one to be donned with a dress first shall be Ibrahim, peace be on him." Hearing this, Sayyidah ` A'ishah ؓ asked, 'Ya Rasulallah, is it that all men and women shall be naked, and seeing each other?' He said, "That day, everyone will be gripped by such preoccupation and anxiety that no one will have any occasion to cast a look towards any one - all eyes shall be raised upwards." According to al-Qurtubi, the statement appearing in a Hadith that the dead will meet each other in Barzakh dressed in their shrouds is not contradictory of this Hadith, because that is the case of Grave and Barzakh (post-death - pre-resurrection state) while the present one concerns the plains of Resurrection. And there are some Hadith reports to the effect that the deceased person will rise on the Day of Resurrection in the dress he or she was buried. Sayyidna ` Umar ؓ said, 'Give good kafn (shroud) to the deceased among you because they will rise on the Last Day dressed in these.' Some commentators have interpreted the report as relating to Shahids (martyrs who are buried in their dress). Then, there are others who have said that it is possible that some people rise dressed on the Day of Resurrection and some others, without it. In this way, both kinds of reports conjoin. (Mazhari)