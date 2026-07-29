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Al-Baqarah
90
2:90
بيسما اشتروا به انفسهم ان يكفروا بما انزل الله بغيا ان ينزل الله من فضله على من يشاء من عباده فباءوا بغضب على غضب وللكافرين عذاب مهين ٩٠
بِئْسَمَا ٱشْتَرَوْا۟ بِهِۦٓ أَنفُسَهُمْ أَن يَكْفُرُوا۟ بِمَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ بَغْيًا أَن يُنَزِّلَ ٱللَّهُ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ عَلَىٰ مَن يَشَآءُ مِنْ عِبَادِهِۦ ۖ فَبَآءُو بِغَضَبٍ عَلَىٰ غَضَبٍۢ ۚ وَلِلْكَـٰفِرِينَ عَذَابٌۭ مُّهِينٌۭ ٩٠
بِئۡسَمَا
ٱشۡتَرَوۡاْ
بِهِۦٓ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
أَن
يَكۡفُرُواْ
بِمَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
بَغۡيًا
أَن
يُنَزِّلَ
ٱللَّهُ
مِن
فَضۡلِهِۦ
عَلَىٰ
مَن
يَشَآءُ
مِنۡ
عِبَادِهِۦۖ
فَبَآءُو
بِغَضَبٍ
عَلَىٰ
غَضَبٖۚ
وَلِلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
عَذَابٞ
مُّهِينٞ
٩٠
Thật tệ hại thay, chỉ vì lòng ganh tị và đố kỵ mà họ bán rẻ thân mình khi họ phủ nhận những gì được Allah thiên khải; (họ mỉa mai) rằng Allah ban hồng phúc của Ngài xuống cho bất cứ ai Ngài muốn trong số đám bề tôi của Ngài (thay vì ban xuống cho Muhammad). Thế nên họ phải chuốc lấy hết cơn thịnh nộ này đến cơn thịnh nộ khác (của Allah), và những kẻ vô đức tin sẽ bị trừng phạt một cách nhục nhã.
Tafsirs
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Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Maryam Nazar
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 4:40, 2:90
Reflection made by sister few hours back made me to ponder on this verse .....jazakallah khair dear sister...
With Allah’s help, mercy and bounty, if we believers can absorb this verse to our hearts, there wont be any room for jealousy and resentment.
Focussing on the blessings of others, if we are envious, means that we are not happy or content with what Allah has given them. How can we even think that Allah has blessed them more than us when ...
Xem tiếp
10
0
ekaterina myachina
Theo
10 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:89-90
What They Recognized
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:89–90) through the Hadith
Sometimes recognition comes before surrender.
The people described in these ayahs had long been waiting for a prophet.
Early scholars mention that some among Bani Israil recognized signs of the Prophet ﷺ from earlier revelation, prayed for victory through him, and spoke of his coming before he was sent.
Then comes the painful turn:
﴿وَلَمَّا جَاءَهُم مَّا عَرَفُوا كَفَرُو...
Xem tiếp
6
3
sabah firdous
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:90-96
'They will be clinging to life more than Polytheists'
This is said about people who resented the prophets chosen by Allah.
' resenting Allah for granting His grace to whoever He wills of His servants!'
It reminds me of Iblees and Adam (peace be upon him).
Is the root of all evil, jealousy and resentment?
Just a few verses later Allah relieves us with
'.... Allah selects whoever He wills for His mercy. And Allah is the Lord of infinite bounty.' (...
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13
3
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