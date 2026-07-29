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Al-Baqarah
83
2:83
واذ اخذنا ميثاق بني اسراييل لا تعبدون الا الله وبالوالدين احسانا وذي القربى واليتامى والمساكين وقولوا للناس حسنا واقيموا الصلاة واتوا الزكاة ثم توليتم الا قليلا منكم وانتم معرضون ٨٣
وَإِذْ أَخَذْنَا مِيثَـٰقَ بَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ لَا تَعْبُدُونَ إِلَّا ٱللَّهَ وَبِٱلْوَٰلِدَيْنِ إِحْسَانًۭا وَذِى ٱلْقُرْبَىٰ وَٱلْيَتَـٰمَىٰ وَٱلْمَسَـٰكِينِ وَقُولُوا۟ لِلنَّاسِ حُسْنًۭا وَأَقِيمُوا۟ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَءَاتُوا۟ ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ ثُمَّ تَوَلَّيْتُمْ إِلَّا قَلِيلًۭا مِّنكُمْ وَأَنتُم مُّعْرِضُونَ ٨٣
وَإِذۡ
أَخَذۡنَا
مِيثَٰقَ
بَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
لَا
تَعۡبُدُونَ
إِلَّا
ٱللَّهَ
وَبِٱلۡوَٰلِدَيۡنِ
إِحۡسَانٗا
وَذِي
ٱلۡقُرۡبَىٰ
وَٱلۡيَتَٰمَىٰ
وَٱلۡمَسَٰكِينِ
وَقُولُواْ
لِلنَّاسِ
حُسۡنٗا
وَأَقِيمُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَءَاتُواْ
ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ
ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّيۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
مِّنكُمۡ
وَأَنتُم
مُّعۡرِضُونَ
٨٣
(Các ngươi hãy nhớ lại) khi TA đã nhận giao ước từ người dân Israel các ngươi, (TA phán bảo các ngươi): “Các ngươi không được thờ phượng ai ngoài Allah, các ngươi phải hiếu thảo với cha mẹ, phải cư xử tử tế với bà con họ hàng, với trẻ mồ côi, với những người thiếu thốn, các ngươi phải nói năng nhã nhặn với mọi người, phải duy trì lễ nguyện Salah và phải xuất Zakah.” Nhưng rồi chỉ có một ít trong các ngươi tuân thủ còn đa số các ngươi đều đã ngoảnh mặt quay lưng.”
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Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
ekaterina myachina
Theo
18 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:83, 3:26, 2:4, 3:113-114, 3:164, 2:188, 2:154, 3:75, 3:130, 2:245, 2:129, 2:143, 2:2, 2:216, 2:196, 2:247, 3:181, 3:3-4, 3:169-170, 3:97, 2:190, 3:110
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
Xem tiếp
25
2
najee elhila
Theo
21 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:83, 50:18
🌙 Guarding the Tongue in Ramadan
Ramadan is not only about controlling hunger. It is about controlling words. The tongue is small, but it can carry great reward or great sin. 🤍
Allah says:
“Not a word does a person utter except that there is an observer ready to record it.” (Qur’an 50:18)
Every joke. Every insult. Every lie. Every kind word. All written.
🗣️ Fasting Is More Than Food
The Prophet ﷺ said:
“Whoever does not give up false sp...
Xem tiếp
1
2
Ashfaq Katariya
Theo
22 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:83
Kindness Costs Nothing
Sometimes we think worship is only in long prayers, long duas, and long recitations.
But sometimes worship is just… how you speak.
Allah reminds us:
“And speak to people good words.” (Qur’an 2:83)
Not complicated words.
Not perfect words.
Just good words.
In real life, it’s easy to be harsh. Stress makes us sharp. Anger makes us loud. Ego makes us defensive.
We snap at family.
We reply coldly to messages.
We humilia...
Xem tiếp
10
0
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Theo
46 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 33:15, 7:172, 2:63, 33:7, 2:83, 5:13, 33:72, 2:65, 9:111, 17:34, 4:21
Bismillah
The Qur’an shows that the story of humanity is the story of covenants. Before time and history, Allah gathered every soul and asked: 'Am I not your Lord?' and we all replied: 'Yes, we bear witness' (7:172). That first covenant is written into our nature. Whether we remember it or not, we are bound to it.
From there, covenants continued through prophets and nations. Allah entrusted Banī Isrā’īl with pledge after pledge: 'Hold firmly ...
Xem tiếp
37
10
Nadia L
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:83
I have been thinking about this for a while, and I finally decided to write a reflection about it.
I am majoring in psychology with the hopes of becoming a counsellor one day, insha'Allah. Some time ago, I came across a novel that related quite well to my studies called, 'The Body Keeps the Score', by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk.
The book itself was fascinating. It covered many topics that I had learned, but it was also heartbreaking. There were ...
Xem tiếp
16
5
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:83
﷽
I've been thinking about the concept of akhlaq—good character—and how essential it is in our lives.
It’s clear to me that akhlaq isn’t just one virtue among many; it’s the very foundation that should guide every action we take. It acts like an umbrella, shaping the way we behave and interact with others in all aspects of life.
Performing great deeds, whether they are acts of worship or contributions to society, isn’t enough on its own. If t...
Xem tiếp
16
4
Muntasif Susmit
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:83
Chosenness of Allah is conditional on Being a good servant of Allah, not based on Ethnicity.
Also It is a warning for the new ummah who also took a new covanent with Allah i.e. Muslims that They should not follow evil deads of pervious believers. But sadly we are following their path and not the path Allah has chosen for us.
May Allah keep us in Sirat al-Mustaqim
1
0
Amer Abbas
Theo
9 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 20:44, 6:152, 17:28, 33:70, 3:17, 17:23, 2:83, 17:53
How to speak!Source: whatsapp image I received.
11
1
ekaterina myachina
Theo
11 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:83-84
The Weight of Gentle Speech
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:83–84) through the Hadith
In the middle of a covenant about worship, prayer, and charity,
the Qur’an says:
﴿وَقُولُوا لِلنَّاسِ حُسْنًا﴾
“And speak kindly to people.” - (2:83)
The verse appears among commands given to Bani Israil:
to worship Allah alone, honor parents, care for relatives, orphans, and the needy, establish prayer, and give zakah.
Classical tafsir relates these ayahs to that ...
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9
6
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