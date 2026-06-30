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Al-Baqarah
7
2:7
ختم الله على قلوبهم وعلى سمعهم وعلى ابصارهم غشاوة ولهم عذاب عظيم ٧
خَتَمَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَىٰ قُلُوبِهِمْ وَعَلَىٰ سَمْعِهِمْ ۖ وَعَلَىٰٓ أَبْصَـٰرِهِمْ غِشَـٰوَةٌۭ ۖ وَلَهُمْ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌۭ ٧
خَتَمَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
قُلُوبِهِمۡ
وَعَلَىٰ
سَمۡعِهِمۡۖ
وَعَلَىٰٓ
أَبۡصَٰرِهِمۡ
غِشَٰوَةٞۖ
وَلَهُمۡ
عَذَابٌ
عَظِيمٞ
٧
Bởi Allah đã đóng dấu lên trái tim của họ, còn tai và mắt của họ đã bị bịt kín, rồi họ sẽ phải chịu một sự trừng phạt khủng khiếp.
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Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
H Y
Theo
18 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:7
Allah’s Rahmah is so vast and at the same time, there is a dangerous 'tipping point.'
If someone is constantly and arrogantly going against Allah and harming His creation, they risk their hearts being sealed.
As we see in Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah can place a seal on the hearts of those who persist in transgression. It’s a scary reminder that while the door to tawbah is open, we shouldn’t take it for granted, because constant oppression can even...
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5
0
Muhammad Houngbedji
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:7
In this Ayat, Allah is telling us what happens if we do not use His gifts appropriately. For example, Allah gave us legs to walk. If we choose to sit for long periods without walking, Allah may allow our legs to lose their ability to walk. Similarly, if we do not use our heart, hearing, and sight to contemplate and reflect upon the Quran, Allah may allow these faculties to lose their ability to understand the Quran. Allah did not intentionally ta...
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13
2
Talha Ghannam
Theo
3 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:7
#FridayReminders
38: The Subtlety in Allah's Words (2:7)
#QuranReflections
by Imam Tom Facchine & Talha Ghannam
Video:
https://youtu.be/CnQdgd2_vr4
Podcast:
https://anchor.fm/quranclub
App: www.quranclub.org
Website: www.otpok.com
---
Before reading this, make sure you watch the video!
A wonderful reflection on the subtlety in meaning between two very similar descriptions given in the Quran. Two words so similar in meaning but carry a not...
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0
0
Shoira Ibodullaeva
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:7
Three lessons from Juz 1:
1. Remembering the favor of Allah in times of both ease and hardship.
2. Constantly checking our hearts, purifying our souls, and intentions.
3. Submitting Allah wholeheartedly
#3lessonsJuz1
P.S. Let me know your short three lessons from each Juz daily. As our recitations of Qur'an are long and constant during the month of Ramadan , let's derive short lessons for each and every Juz for a meaningful relationship wi...
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5
2
Tareq Abed
Theo
7 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:7
To seal something prevents anything from coming in and anything from coming out. A sealed heart means no good comes in, and no evil leaves , may Allah protect us.
1
1
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