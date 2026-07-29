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Al-Baqarah
64
2:64
ثم توليتم من بعد ذالك فلولا فضل الله عليكم ورحمته لكنتم من الخاسرين ٦٤
ثُمَّ تَوَلَّيْتُم مِّنۢ بَعْدِ ذَٰلِكَ ۖ فَلَوْلَا فَضْلُ ٱللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ وَرَحْمَتُهُۥ لَكُنتُم مِّنَ ٱلْخَـٰسِرِينَ ٦٤
ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّيۡتُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَلَوۡلَا
فَضۡلُ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَرَحۡمَتُهُۥ
لَكُنتُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
٦٤
Nhưng rồi các ngươi lại quay mặt làm ngơ, nếu Allah không ưu ái và thương xót các ngươi thì chắc chắn các ngươi đã trở thành những kẻ thất bại mất rồi.
Tafsirs
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Bài học
Suy ngẫm
Câu trả lời
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Ahmed Amin
Theo
33 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:64, 3:74, 4:83
Bismillah
Most of us born in a muslim household and also those who reverted to Islam, we tend to forget to mention Islam as our greatest favour and blessing.
It has become so obvious that we don't really see how many other billions of people living currently are in disbelief and how many billions died in disbelief and how many other billions or trillions or more than that who will come later on and die as disbelievers.
Do we really show gratit...
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15
0
sabah firdous
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:64
'Had it not been for Allah's grace and mercy'.......I just can't get enough of this.
The sweetness of these words just envelope me with love and serenity.
'Had it not been for Allah's grace and mercy'......I want these words to reverberate in my head all day long
'Had it not been for Allah's grace and mercy'......I want these words etched on my soul
'Had it not been for Allah's grace and mercy'......I would have been a heap of pain and sufferin...
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7
6
Yomna Zahran
Theo
6 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:64
I can feel this ayah talks to me directly. Every time i go back and forth on Allah’s way, i see his mercy as he brings me back. Had it not been for his grace, i would’ve certainly been of the losers who disobey Allah, wrong themselves, lose the connection with their souls and live a life of distance from Allah
3
1
ekaterina myachina
Theo
11 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:63-64
Held by Mercy
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:63–2:64) through the Hadith
There is something almost overwhelming in the imagery of these verses.
وَإِذْ أَخَذْنَا مِيثَاقَكُمْ وَرَفَعْنَا فَوْقَكُمُ الطُّورَ
“And [recall] when We took your covenant and raised above you the Mount...”— 2:63
The classical tafsir describes this as a moment of immense fear and gravity —
a covenant taken under the shadow of the mountain itself.
And yet, after all of this, ...
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6
3
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:59-73
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
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9
0
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