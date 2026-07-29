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Al-Baqarah
50
2:50
واذ فرقنا بكم البحر فانجيناكم واغرقنا ال فرعون وانتم تنظرون ٥٠
وَإِذْ فَرَقْنَا بِكُمُ ٱلْبَحْرَ فَأَنجَيْنَـٰكُمْ وَأَغْرَقْنَآ ءَالَ فِرْعَوْنَ وَأَنتُمْ تَنظُرُونَ ٥٠
وَإِذۡ
فَرَقۡنَا
بِكُمُ
ٱلۡبَحۡرَ
فَأَنجَيۡنَٰكُمۡ
وَأَغۡرَقۡنَآ
ءَالَ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَنظُرُونَ
٥٠
(Các ngươi hãy nhớ lại) khi TA (Allah) chẻ đôi biển (Hồng Hải) cho các ngươi (lúc Pha-ra-ông đuổi cùng giết tận các ngươi), TA đã cứu các ngươi và nhấn chìm đám quân lính của hắn trước sự chứng kiến của các ngươi.
Tafsirs
Các lớp
Bài học
Suy ngẫm
Câu trả lời
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Rex River
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:50
This verse gives me motivation that when Allah's help come, it can come by breaking the mountains, splitting the seas, breaching through anything that seems impenetrable. It is just that we should never lose hope in Allah and do not doubt either that if he will help me or not. Allah's help is always near. When Allah's help comes, it will not follow any rules and won't be restricted by any barriers of science. A divine help can come in any form an...
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7
0
Mahjabeen Ahmad
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:50
Allāh is reminding Bani Isra’il of His favours upon them. How He freed them from Firawn and made a way out by parting the sea.
We know Allāh is addressing Bani Isra’il because He explicitly mentions them by name in verse 40
يَـٰبَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَتِىَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَنْعَمْتُ عَلَيْكُمْ وَأَوْفُوا۟ بِعَهْدِىٓ أُوفِ بِعَهْدِكُمْ وَإِيَّـٰىَ فَٱرْهَبُونِ
O children of Israel! Remember My favours upon you. Fulfil your covenant an...
Xem tiếp
12
10
Sajid Bhutta
Theo
7 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:50
Đăng trong
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
I wish I could freeze time and go back to the time where Musa was standing in front of the sea with his people behind him.
If I could ask him, how do you think Allah will save you from this situation?
Musa didn't know how Allah was going to save him. Maybe the logical way to think was maybe he and his people will float over the water, or maybe a ship will come and save them. Or maybe like he was carried on a basket as a child Allah, will pro...
Xem tiếp
17
1
Eman Fatima
Theo
11 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:47-54
Today I watched the TV series for so long, from morning to Duhr time. I was feeling guilty, but I let the feeling go and was regretting it later that I had wasted my time and it's not going to work for me in akhirah, so....,i opened the Quran, and started reading from where I left [Surah Baqarah: 47]. Allah says, "O Bani Israel, remember My blessings on you," and I felt that Allah was saying this to me, "Eman, remember the blessings of your Lord...
Xem tiếp
24
4
ekaterina myachina
Theo
12 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:49-50
A Way Where There Was None
Reading Surah Al-Baqarah (2:49–50) through the Hadith
Waking before dawn for quite moments of tahajjud,
I found myself drawn back to the next ayat from Surah Al-Baqarah.
And unexpectedly, they seemed to meet something already present.
There are moments that remain,
not because they were fully grasped at the time,
but because they were lived through—
moments that carry a certain weight,
even when the details begin...
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11
2
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:49-54
Bismillahi Rahmani Raheem
Going though these verses and reflecting on how many times the children of Israel had to be reminded of the favours of God upon them struck something in me. Why would we have these written and so detailed in the Qur'an if not to serve as a reminder and warning for us too. I applied this to my life and thought about all the things that God has done for me that I've forgotten,all the times He saved me,all the times He ga...
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14
4
A Siddiqui
Theo
6 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 69:11-12, 21:87-88, 2:49-50
Human beings can't breathe in water. Human beings also can't survive without water.
Being submerged in water can kill us. And not having water to drink can also kill us.
Allah put us on this earth that is about 75% water. A very small amount of that is drinkable. The majority of it is dangerous for us to drink.
Isn't that interesting?
Also, water has been a test for some of the Prophets:
- Noah (a) was commanded to build a ship in order to...
Xem tiếp
30
22
Noorr Sahar
Theo
6 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:47-50
Gratitude is such a wide spectrum term and the most important practice that we don't value as it should be.
In surah baqara Allah says,' oh children of Israel,recall my favours that I had done unto you and I gave you superiority over the world'
Bani Israel were chosen of Allah for guidance but they were ungrateful.
I was thinking what made them ungrateful? They saw very clear signs from seeing Fira'un drowning in the sea to Man o salwa & 1...
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9
1
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