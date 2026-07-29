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Al-Baqarah
44
2:44
۞ اتامرون الناس بالبر وتنسون انفسكم وانتم تتلون الكتاب افلا تعقلون ٤٤
۞ أَتَأْمُرُونَ ٱلنَّاسَ بِٱلْبِرِّ وَتَنسَوْنَ أَنفُسَكُمْ وَأَنتُمْ تَتْلُونَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ ۚ أَفَلَا تَعْقِلُونَ ٤٤
۞ أَتَأۡمُرُونَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
بِٱلۡبِرِّ
وَتَنسَوۡنَ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَتۡلُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٤٤
Chẳng lẽ các ngươi bảo thiên hạ sống đạo đức nhưng các ngươi lại quên mất chính bản thân các ngươi trong khi các ngươi là những người đọc Kinh Sách ư? Lẽ nào các ngươi không biết suy ngẫm?
Tafsirs
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Câu trả lời
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Zeba Firdous
Theo
6 ngày trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:44
This is only my reflection:
The verse emphasizes the hypocrisy of preaching righteousness while engaging in immoral behavior.
It's time to ask ourselves as believers if we are in the same situation. Sometimes we are very good at giving everyone advice based on the Quran and the sayings of the Prophet (pbuh), but when it comes to ourselves, we either don't follow them or our words don't match our actions.
demonstrating the absurdity of knowing...
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10
0
Alimelech Velez
Theo
23 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:44
SubhanAllah how often do we give people advice and encourage them to do good while we ourselves are lacking. Especially to our own kids, we often expect so much of them but we don’t practice what we’re preaching to them.
3
0
Amina Bilal
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:44
Around 3.5 years ago, I gave a presentation on a short story written by Sheikh Saadi in my class,
and this ayah was mentioned in that story.
That was my first proper introduction to this ayah, and i remember i found my voice shaking while presenting it because something inside me was being moved.
And since then, it has been one of my favorite ayahs and the one that I never forget to try to act upon.
The ayah that keeps me humble
The ayah that d...
Xem tiếp
17
4
Abigail Kauppila
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:44
Allah سبحا نه و تعالى has put this Ayah in a part about Bani Israel. It is a total example for the believers to not fall into hypocrisy.
Hypocrisy is acting higher than you are. I used to strongly identify with the words 'Little Miss Perfect' because I tried my best in school and to impress everyone with my musical talents. I spent all my free time either at school, at work (sales associate at Gap Kids/Baby), or somewhere to practice the violin. ...
Xem tiếp
5
1
Sameya Ali
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Surah 96 và Ayah 58:19, 2:44
Importance of Education in Islam
Education is a privilege. It is for the well-being for our lives, the present and the future. It is the best way to learn how to read, write, listen and communicate with others. We become a refined person. It teaches us to think better and make sound decisions.
Statistics show teens and adults have 80% chance of living longer and healthier lives. With minimal education, one can only have low income jobs or skill...
Xem tiếp
5
2
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:44
The funniest thing happened to me today, I was in an Uber and a little tired as I prepared for the ride home, the driver had the radio on and was gleefully singing along to the music from the radio. It is my usual style to nicely ask for the radio to be put off but he seemed so happy that I decided to let it slide while I tried to catch a nap while ignoring his adlibs and attempts to keep up with the musician..lol. The trip ended and I wanted to ...
Xem tiếp
17
2
ekaterina myachina
Theo
13 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:44-46
What You Say, and What Finds Its Place
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:44–46) through the Hadith
There are moments when words come easily—
familiar, ready, already formed.
They are spoken, shared, even taught.
أَتَأْمُرُونَ ٱلنَّاسَ بِٱلْبِرِّ وَتَنسَوْنَ أَنفُسَكُمْ وَأَنتُمْ تَتْلُونَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ ۚ أَفَلَا تَعْقِلُونَ
“Do you command people to righteousness and forget yourselves while you recite the Scripture? Will you not understand?” (2:44)
The...
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4
4
Sarmad Bokhari
Theo
7 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:44-45
Usamah bin Zaid (ra) reported: the Messenger of Allah (sas) said, 'A man will be brought on the Day of Resurrection and will be cast into Hell; his intestines will pour forth and he will go round them as a donkey goes round a millstone. The inmates of Hell will gather round him and say: ‘What has happened to you? How are you here when you used to tell us to do goodand forbade us from doing evil?’ He will reply: ‘I was enjoining you to do good, bu...
Xem tiếp
10
4
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