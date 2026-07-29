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Al-Baqarah
27
2:27
الذين ينقضون عهد الله من بعد ميثاقه ويقطعون ما امر الله به ان يوصل ويفسدون في الارض اولايك هم الخاسرون ٢٧
ٱلَّذِينَ يَنقُضُونَ عَهْدَ ٱللَّهِ مِنۢ بَعْدِ مِيثَـٰقِهِۦ وَيَقْطَعُونَ مَآ أَمَرَ ٱللَّهُ بِهِۦٓ أَن يُوصَلَ وَيُفْسِدُونَ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْخَـٰسِرُونَ ٢٧
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَنقُضُونَ
عَهۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مِيثَٰقِهِۦ
وَيَقۡطَعُونَ
مَآ
أَمَرَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِهِۦٓ
أَن
يُوصَلَ
وَيُفۡسِدُونَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۚ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُمُ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرُونَ
٢٧
Những kẻ mà họ bội ước với Allah sau khi đã giao kết với Ngài, cắt đứt điều (tình máu mủ ruột thịt) mà Allah ra lệnh phải hàn gắn và tàn phá trái đất. Đó là những kẻ thất bại.
Tafsirs
Các lớp
Bài học
Suy ngẫm
Câu trả lời
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:27
Ayats 26-39
Allah tells us to reflect on our own lives as His sign. And His mercy and hope on us is evident when He says 'He is the One Who created everything in the earth for you. Then He turned towards the heaven, forming it into seven heavens'.
Then He informs us about the story of Adam AS since before his existence and this makes me realise how favorable Allah is about us and how dear we are to Him. He holds all the knowledge over everythin...
Xem tiếp
2
2
ekaterina myachina
Theo
14 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:25-27
A Promise, A Test, A Consequence
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:25-27) through the Hadith
There is a quiet sequence in these ayahs.
You are first shown where you are being led… (2:25 - a promise)
then how people respond along the way… (2:26 - a test)
and finally what that response becomes over time. (2:27 - a consequence)
It begins by opening something ahead of you — not fear this time, but promise:
وَبَشِّرِ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَ...
Xem tiếp
4
0
tareq abed
Theo
8 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:30-33, 2:34-27
When reading this short passage we see the angels , whom Allah speaks to directly and are able to witness the world which is currently unseen to us , were not able to see the wisdom of Adams creation and inheritance of the earth when their assessment, which proved correct , is that his offsprings will cause corruption on earth and spill blood. Allah made it clear there is a greater wisdom in his creation than meets the eye that only the All knowi...
Xem tiếp
5
0
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