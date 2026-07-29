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Al-Baqarah
260
2:260
واذ قال ابراهيم رب ارني كيف تحيي الموتى قال اولم تومن قال بلى ولاكن ليطمين قلبي قال فخذ اربعة من الطير فصرهن اليك ثم اجعل على كل جبل منهن جزءا ثم ادعهن ياتينك سعيا واعلم ان الله عزيز حكيم ٢٦٠
وَإِذْ قَالَ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمُ رَبِّ أَرِنِى كَيْفَ تُحْىِ ٱلْمَوْتَىٰ ۖ قَالَ أَوَلَمْ تُؤْمِن ۖ قَالَ بَلَىٰ وَلَـٰكِن لِّيَطْمَئِنَّ قَلْبِى ۖ قَالَ فَخُذْ أَرْبَعَةًۭ مِّنَ ٱلطَّيْرِ فَصُرْهُنَّ إِلَيْكَ ثُمَّ ٱجْعَلْ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ جَبَلٍۢ مِّنْهُنَّ جُزْءًۭا ثُمَّ ٱدْعُهُنَّ يَأْتِينَكَ سَعْيًۭا ۚ وَٱعْلَمْ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَزِيزٌ حَكِيمٌۭ ٢٦٠
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمُ
رَبِّ
أَرِنِي
كَيۡفَ
تُحۡيِ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰۖ
قَالَ
أَوَلَمۡ
تُؤۡمِنۖ
قَالَ
بَلَىٰ
وَلَٰكِن
لِّيَطۡمَئِنَّ
قَلۡبِيۖ
قَالَ
فَخُذۡ
أَرۡبَعَةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلطَّيۡرِ
فَصُرۡهُنَّ
إِلَيۡكَ
ثُمَّ
ٱجۡعَلۡ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
جَبَلٖ
مِّنۡهُنَّ
جُزۡءٗا
ثُمَّ
ٱدۡعُهُنَّ
يَأۡتِينَكَ
سَعۡيٗاۚ
وَٱعۡلَمۡ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَزِيزٌ
حَكِيمٞ
٢٦٠
(Hỡi Thiên Sứ Muhammad, Ngươi hãy nhớ lại) khi Ibrahim khẩn cầu (Allah): “Lạy Thượng Đế của bề tôi, xin Ngài cho bề tôi thấy cách mà Ngài làm sống lại cái chết!” (Allah) phán bảo (Ibrahim): “Phải chăng Ngươi không tin?” (Ibrahim) thưa: “Bẩm không phải như vậy, bề tôi chỉ muốn củng cố tấm lòng của mình mà thôi.” (Allah) phán bảo (Ibrahim): “Vậy thì Ngươi hãy bắt bốn con chim và băm chúng ra thành từng mảnh rồi trộn lại với nhau, sau đó Ngươi hãy để mỗi phần thịt của chúng trên mỗi ngọn núi. Xong, Ngươi hãy gọi chúng, chúng sẽ (trở lại thành những con chim như ban đầu) bay nhanh đến Ngươi. Và Ngươi hãy biết rằng Allah là Đấng Toàn Năng, Sáng Suốt.”
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Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
A Siddiqui
Theo
11 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:260
Sometimes the reassurance our hearts need comes after hard work, sacrifice, brokenness, and difficulty...
followed by the comeback we could have never dreamed of.
Surely Allah is Almighty, All-Wise
Edit: I was reflecting on how Allah SWT could have simply allowed a bird to be dead and brought back to life, but how the lesson involved 4 birds that Ibrahim (a) had to train, kill, chop, spread on hills (not just flat land - it required some cli...
Xem tiếp
26
6
Alimelech Velez
Theo
22 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:260
This ayah gives me such relief; coming from Christianity, you are not allowed to question things, and here it shows that Ibrahim AS needed reassurance for his heart, and Allah was ok with that. So what I take is that it’s ok to look for proofs or explanations for reassurance in order to mend our hearts.
4
0
Salihu Abba
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:260, 93:4
Inspired by Sister Razia reflection !
Believing in the afterlife is one thing, but truly internalising it is another. It's not as easy as it may seem. Even Prophet Ibrahim (AS) asked Allah to show him how He gives life to the dead (Qur’an 2:260).
Though he already believed, he sought a deeper, experiential certainty. This shows that true conviction isn't just about knowledge, it’s about experiencing the reality of what we believe, especially wh...
Xem tiếp
12
2
Razia Zahra
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:260
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
'I can’t believe you haven’t gone yet?' 'What you haven’t been to Makkah?' These were statements I was accustomed to hearing. For parents of special needs children leaving their children or even taking their children with them isn’t an option. I had sort of accepted my time to go to Makkah isn’t going to be soon, perhaps this is why I had stopped always praying to go to Masjid Al...
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25
13
Munirah Aminullah
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 19:66-70, 19:59, 2:260
Oblivious
In previous verses, Allah described His limitless abundance and compassion for His pious slaves, as well as the instruction for us to be steadfast in worshipping Him in order to express our gratitude to Him. (Read
https://www.facebook.com/689923198/posts/10160132085698199/
) Despite His love and mercy, there are human beings who are outrageous in their claims against Allah. This is the evil consequence of those who neglected their wors...
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5
3
Halima Abdirazaq
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:260
Dit is precies hoe ik me soms ook voel. Ik geloof in Allah maar net zoals Ibrahim in deze aya heeft mijn hart soms die geruststelling nodig, iets van een teken van Allah. En ik merk dan wanneer ik tahajuud bid dat dit zorgt voor die geruststelling. SubhanAllah
1
0
Mohannad Hakeem
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 11:45, 2:260, 21:23
I led a beautiful discussion today with a group of young men and women in Dearborn, Michigan.
I explained the concept begind the
#AyahLookup
challenge that we held on this platform few years back (see link:
https://quranreflect.com/posts/13064
We reflected on the beautiful idea of 'prompting the Quran for questions', which is really 'prompting your mind to become an active listener and an engaged student of the Quran'.
This led us to an...
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18
7
Razia Zahra
Theo
4 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:260
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious the Most Kind,
Last weekend, I took a trip to London’s Central Mosque. As well as to pray my intention was to visit the bookstore inside. I picked a few and then put the ones that for now appeared to be less than a priority for me back. In the end it was between two books and I chose Ibn Qayyim’s Purification of the Heart and soul (Al Da’wa ‘l-Dawa).
When I arrived home, I realised I have this book alread...
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21
4
Parveen Ahmed
Theo
4 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:260
Bismillah
Today when I was reviewing this ayah I learnt innumerable lessons from it. Here Ibrahim (as) asked a question and Allah swt gave him a list of things to do. Go and get birds, train them, cut them, mix the pieces, scatter them on different hilltops then call them back. They will fly to you in haste.
We too get doubts, but we want answers instantly. When we look at the end of the ayah Allah’s beautiful names Al Aziz and Al Hakeem are ...
Xem tiếp
17
2
Razia Zahra
Theo
4 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:260, 8:2
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious the Most Kind,
We have been blessed to be a growing community that is actively reflecting upon the Qur’an. This is an immense grace and an immense favour. Whether we are reflecting and writing then sharing or we are sat reading the beneficial reflection of others. Allah is the Most Merciful.
Something to watch out for, is that after our reflections are we trying to act upon them? (This is foremost for mys...
Xem tiếp
21
3
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